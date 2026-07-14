Elissa Slotkin Admits Why the Democrats Really Oppose the SAVE America Act

The Democratic Party's opposition to the SAVE America Act is simple. They know they would struggle to win elections if we cracked down on voter fraud and made it difficult for non-citizens and others to vote. It terrifies them.

Advertisement

Sure, they can say they're concerned about married women being disenfranchised, or they can claim black Americans are too stupid or poor to get a proper ID. That's incredibly sexist and racist, and it's a lie. The Democrats only oppose the SAVE America Act because it hampers fraud, which benefits them.

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin: “The SAVE America Act would make it hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.” pic.twitter.com/7FeLLgxXZf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 13, 2026

"The other thing that we blocked yesterday was the SAVE Act, right?" Slotkin said. "Which would literally allow this administration to rig our democracy so that it would be hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election."

We already support the SAVE America Act, Elissa. You don't have to sell us on it.

"And disenfranchise all married women," she continued. "In the meantime, by the way, you'd have to show your birth certificate at the polls if you have a married name."

That's also a lie. Married women get IDs, drivers' licenses, and passports all the time. They have been able to navigate name changes without any trouble. This writer was married, changed her name, got divorced, and reverted to her maiden name. She still has a passport and a Real ID and not a single problem voting.

They import an entire voting block and aren't even allowed to use it! I can understand why they're so upset. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 14, 2026

It's so unfair, according to Democrats.

This is quite an admission. Not allowing non-citizens to register to vote and requiring voter I.D. would defeat so many Democrats? That's an extraordinary admission.@ETI_now — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) July 13, 2026

It's an extraordinary admission, and finally some honesty from the Democrats.

Such an odd thing to say.

Why would Democrats not be able to win elections if only American citizens are allowed to vote? https://t.co/EkN0Nk5iVx — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 13, 2026

That's an excellent question we'd love for Slotkin to answer, but Gill does it for her.

I was told by Democrats that illegal aliens voting is a myth.⁰

Slotkin just confessed her party can’t win elections without them. https://t.co/eAWPr9jFPB — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) July 14, 2026

That's it.

I'm Old Enough to Remember when Joe Biden Said:



"We have put together the most extensive voter fraud organization in the history of American Politics"



The media and the left laughed and said "Oh that crazy old Joe, he misspoke"



There was no endless news cycle or even any… https://t.co/h4Pqye7EWu pic.twitter.com/2G9UZG08Uf — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) July 14, 2026

Advertisement

Sometimes, the truth slipped through that messed up brain of his.

We've reached the point where Democrats are just admitting out loud that they rely on voter fraud and importing illegals to win every election



Without foreigners and voter fraud the Dems would not exist, they are literally the party of non-Americans https://t.co/IIYPX0SwTI — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 13, 2026

They've made that explicitly clear. That's why their Democratic Socialists brethren want to give all illegal aliens amnesty and citizenship. They want to cement their hold on power so they can dismantle this country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.