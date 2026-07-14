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Tipsheet

Elissa Slotkin Admits Why the Democrats Really Oppose the SAVE America Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 7:30 PM
Elissa Slotkin Admits Why the Democrats Really Oppose the SAVE America Act
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

The Democratic Party's opposition to the SAVE America Act is simple. They know they would struggle to win elections if we cracked down on voter fraud and made it difficult for non-citizens and others to vote. It terrifies them.

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Sure, they can say they're concerned about married women being disenfranchised, or they can claim black Americans are too stupid or poor to get a proper ID. That's incredibly sexist and racist, and it's a lie. The Democrats only oppose the SAVE America Act because it hampers fraud, which benefits them.

"The other thing that we blocked yesterday was the SAVE Act, right?" Slotkin said. "Which would literally allow this administration to rig our democracy so that it would be hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election."

We already support the SAVE America Act, Elissa. You don't have to sell us on it.

"And disenfranchise all married women," she continued. "In the meantime, by the way, you'd have to show your birth certificate at the polls if you have a married name."

That's also a lie. Married women get IDs, drivers' licenses, and passports all the time. They have been able to navigate name changes without any trouble. This writer was married, changed her name, got divorced, and reverted to her maiden name. She still has a passport and a Real ID and not a single problem voting.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELISSA SLOTKIN ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

It's so unfair, according to Democrats.

It's an extraordinary admission, and finally some honesty from the Democrats.

Such an odd thing to say.

That's an excellent question we'd love for Slotkin to answer, but Gill does it for her.

That's it.

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Sometimes, the truth slipped through that messed up brain of his.

They've made that explicitly clear. That's why their Democratic Socialists brethren want to give all illegal aliens amnesty and citizenship. They want to cement their hold on power so they can dismantle this country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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