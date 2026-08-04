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Why Trump Is 'Furious' With Jeanine Pirro

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 04, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why Trump Is 'Furious' With Jeanine Pirro
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If the reports are accurate, then the worst news is that D.C. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro probably got chewed out by President Trump over the reflecting pool. The good news is that she’s not fired. The president is said to have blown his stack after Pirro decided to drop the charges against David Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist accused of vandalizing the pool lining. It was later determined to be a faulty installation. Pirro did not offer her resignation at this meeting yesterday either (via NY Times):

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President Trump met with Jeanine Pirro at the White House on Monday, hours after saying that she had “choked” when she concluded that the damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was not the work of vandals, as the president has claimed.

Ms. Pirro, the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon and was taken to meet with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. She was not fired by Mr. Trump, nor did she offer her resignation in that meeting, according to two people briefed on the outcome.

[…]

The decision to drop the charges set Ms. Pirro — a longtime ally and loyal appointee of a president — on a collision course with Mr. Trump, who has made sure to inflict consequences on people within his orbit who contradict his claims. In her filing, Ms. Pirro openly undermined Mr. Trump’s narrative that the Reflecting Pool’s peeling liner was caused by people slashing its coating with knives.

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Oh, but there was intrigue for a few hours.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | LAW & ORDER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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