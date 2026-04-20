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Connecticut Just Passed a Tough New ID Law, but Not for Voting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 20, 2026 10:15 AM
Connecticut Just Passed a Tough New ID Law, but Not for Voting
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

While Democrats fight tooth and nail against any efforts to enact voter ID on a federal level. Several states have Voter ID laws, but many blue states do not. Connecticut has a weak system, where voters can be asked to show identification, but it does not have to be a state-issued ID or driver's license. They will accept a Social Security card, credit card, utility bill, or any document with your name and address, signature, or photo.

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But Democrats in the state just passed a law requiring a photo ID to recycle more than 1,000 bottles in a day.

This is not only ridiculous, but it shows that the Democrats' arguments in opposition to Voter ID laws — that some voters are too poor to get IDs — is a lie. In many places, low-income people and the homeless use recycling as a way to supplement their income. They will go around collecting cans and bottles to recycle for cash. 

By the Democrats' own logic, doesn't this legislation discriminate against them?

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Related:

CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT PARTY HOMELESSNESS LIBS OF TIKTOK VOTER ID

They don't care about those people, and never did.

Democrats call this "fair."

They're doing this because they think people are bringing out-of-state recyclables to get payment from the Connecticut government. So when fraud hits their bottom line, they crack down on it.

These same Democrats will tell us no one cheats in elections, though.

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If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

This is an admission that requiring IDs works to combat fraud and keep people honest, by the way.

Their priorities are clear: cracking down on recycling fraud is at the top of the list. Preventing voter fraud is not. Democrats also require an ID to enter the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago, but not to vote.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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