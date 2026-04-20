Connecticut Just Passed a Tough New ID Law, but Not for Voting

While Democrats fight tooth and nail against any efforts to enact voter ID on a federal level. Several states have Voter ID laws, but many blue states do not. Connecticut has a weak system, where voters can be asked to show identification, but it does not have to be a state-issued ID or driver's license. They will accept a Social Security card, credit card, utility bill, or any document with your name and address, signature, or photo.

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But Democrats in the state just passed a law requiring a photo ID to recycle more than 1,000 bottles in a day.

Democrats in Connecticut just passed a law requiring ID to recyle more than 1,000 bottles in one day



So ID to recyle empty cans but no ID to vote in elections



Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/WFuRaO0a6H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2026

This is not only ridiculous, but it shows that the Democrats' arguments in opposition to Voter ID laws — that some voters are too poor to get IDs — is a lie. In many places, low-income people and the homeless use recycling as a way to supplement their income. They will go around collecting cans and bottles to recycle for cash.

Wait why don’t Democrats want black people and women to recyle?!?!



I was reliably informed by Democrats that black people and women can’t get ID’s https://t.co/olYWrCHIBZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2026

By the Democrats' own logic, doesn't this legislation discriminate against them?

Irony - this is ACTUALLY going to harm people who might struggle to get IDs and who collect bottles to survive...the homeless.



I mean, WTH? https://t.co/3wY7fBJYyV — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) April 19, 2026

They don't care about those people, and never did.

Only 58% of Connecticut voted for a Democrat...yet they have 100% of the Congressional seats.



They likely think Voter ID could make them lose a seat or two. pic.twitter.com/E17OQUFEqX — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 19, 2026

Democrats call this "fair."

They’ll demand ID the second fraud costs the state money. Voting integrity apparently gets less protection than a pile of cans. That tells you exactly what they value. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) April 19, 2026

They're doing this because they think people are bringing out-of-state recyclables to get payment from the Connecticut government. So when fraud hits their bottom line, they crack down on it.

And ask yourself why are they demanding ID to recycle bottles? Because people cheat. Gee, I know that’s hard to believe, but if they will cheat to get money for bottles… don’t you think they would cheat to get public services by voting for the side that gives handouts?

Duh, big… — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) April 19, 2026

These same Democrats will tell us no one cheats in elections, though.

Democrats never make sense. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 19, 2026

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If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

In Connecticut, you have to show ID to recycle more than 1,000 bottles in one day



But not to cast a vote for the next leader of the free world https://t.co/SimLvoCjgw — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 19, 2026

This is an admission that requiring IDs works to combat fraud and keep people honest, by the way.

Their priorities are clear: cracking down on recycling fraud is at the top of the list. Preventing voter fraud is not. Democrats also require an ID to enter the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago, but not to vote.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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