C-SPAN Caller Blasts Dems for Opposing the SAVE America Act

We all know why Democrats oppose the SAVE America Act: it would ensure they lose every election going forward. No more shoddy election business that’s kept a party with minority policies from being competitive in our elections. On C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, a caller from North Carolina asked why Democrats are so against it when the core of the bill is supported by everyone. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) delivered the DNC’s pre-packaged answer:

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North Carolina voter CALLS OUT Democrats for not passing the SAVE America Act.



CALLER: The great majority of Democrats, blacks, whites, hispanics, all want voter ID.



FRANK PALLONE: I don‘t want people to be limited by saying you have to bring your ID with you to the polls. pic.twitter.com/sZtswkF4pd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2026

CALLER: The great majority of Democrats, blacks, whites, hispanics, all want voter ID. FRANK PALLONE: I don‘t want people to be limited by saying you have to bring your ID with you to the polls.

Democrats got stuck here, and it’s funny to watch. For over a decade, they claimed voter ID laws were Jim Crow 2.0. Black Americans overwhelmingly support the measure, along with nearly everyone else, by large margins. They can’t turn back, so they double down on old talking points that don’t match the polling or reality. And yes, Frank, voting should be limited to American citizens. Illegal aliens have been busted casting ballots. It happens when it shouldn’t. Even if it’s a single ballot, our elections are worthy of federal overhauls to protect their integrity.

But we know your party is unpopular. We know your policies are flawed. And we know you’re headed for electoral trouble when the 2030 census arrives, and so do voters.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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