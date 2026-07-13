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Tipsheet

Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 1:00 PM
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP

When you spend lots of money on concert tickets, sporting events, and other entertainment, you are doing so to be entertained. You don't want a political lecture. But the Left, especially Hollywood celebrities, love to use their platforms as a political soapbox. It's off-putting for normies, but there are some celebrities who get it, including actor Tom Cruise and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who recently spoke about why he keeps his shows politics-free.

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Here's more:

Mick Jagger says fans don’t come to concerts to hear a political lecture in the wake of Bruce Springsteen’s on-stage speeches targeting President Trump.

The Rolling Stones frontman weighed in during an interview on The New York Times’ podcast Saturday after host David Marchese questioned him about Springsteen, who has repeatedly criticized President Trump during his latest tour.

Marchese said Springsteen “clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth” with fans before asking Jagger, “What does your relationship to the audience mean to you? What do they represent, all those people out there?”

Here's some of that interview.

"It depends where you are and what kind of event it is," Jagger said. "Like the New Orleans event, it's a festival. They didn't come to see you, necessarily. They bought their tickets before they knew you were coming."

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"They're not your biggest fans necessarily. I'm not saying that they hate you, otherwise they probably wouldn't be there," he continued, "there's different levels of these kind of people and you have to treat them in a slightly different way."

"The bottom line of my thing is really, is that ... my job in the live music world ... is for those people that come to have the best time that they possibly can. And for two hours or whatever it is to forget all their problems and the problems of the world."

"It's similar going to a sports event, really. You're just watching that, who's going to win," Jagger said. "That's my job is to make them have the best time they can possibly have. And some audiences want to go completely nuts, and so you encourage them to go more nuts."

There's a reason Mick Jagger has been in the music industry longer than most of us have been alive.

That's how it should be.

A big change of pace from some other celebrities.

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"Artistic talent and intelligence are often not inside the same brain," the user wrote.

But it perfectly encapsulates Jagger's point. The Left thinks politics has to infuse into every aspect of your life. From the food you eat to the clothing you wear to the entertainment you consume. It's tiresome and annoying, and thank goodness some performers actually understand this.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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