Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics

When you spend lots of money on concert tickets, sporting events, and other entertainment, you are doing so to be entertained. You don't want a political lecture. But the Left, especially Hollywood celebrities, love to use their platforms as a political soapbox. It's off-putting for normies, but there are some celebrities who get it, including actor Tom Cruise and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who recently spoke about why he keeps his shows politics-free.

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Mick Jagger says fans don't want political lectures at concerts after Bruce Springsteen's anti-Trump speeches https://t.co/SLlgjyCXqC pic.twitter.com/nnrywP0kjF — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2026

Here's more:

Mick Jagger says fans don’t come to concerts to hear a political lecture in the wake of Bruce Springsteen’s on-stage speeches targeting President Trump. The Rolling Stones frontman weighed in during an interview on The New York Times’ podcast Saturday after host David Marchese questioned him about Springsteen, who has repeatedly criticized President Trump during his latest tour. Marchese said Springsteen “clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth” with fans before asking Jagger, “What does your relationship to the audience mean to you? What do they represent, all those people out there?”

Here's some of that interview.

Mick Jagger Says It’s Not His Job to Lecture Rolling Stones’ Fans on Politics



NYT: “Bruce Springsteen clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth.”



MICK JAGGER: “My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time … And you… pic.twitter.com/PmNaTgLjs7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2026

"It depends where you are and what kind of event it is," Jagger said. "Like the New Orleans event, it's a festival. They didn't come to see you, necessarily. They bought their tickets before they knew you were coming."

"They're not your biggest fans necessarily. I'm not saying that they hate you, otherwise they probably wouldn't be there," he continued, "there's different levels of these kind of people and you have to treat them in a slightly different way."

"The bottom line of my thing is really, is that ... my job in the live music world ... is for those people that come to have the best time that they possibly can. And for two hours or whatever it is to forget all their problems and the problems of the world."

"It's similar going to a sports event, really. You're just watching that, who's going to win," Jagger said. "That's my job is to make them have the best time they can possibly have. And some audiences want to go completely nuts, and so you encourage them to go more nuts."

There's a reason Mick Jagger has been in the music industry longer than most of us have been alive.

The Stones bring that attitude to every one of their shows. They jam out right from the start until the final encore is done. pic.twitter.com/EMUyDzzX4B — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) July 11, 2026

That's how it should be.

Mick Jagger’s humility always surprises me. You gotta love a man who knows what his job is. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) July 11, 2026

A big change of pace from some other celebrities.

Mick Jagger is one of the smartest people to ever be a rock and roll star.



Bruce Springsteen is one of the stupidest people to ever be a rock and roll star.



I say this as someone who went to the same grammar school as Bruce. (Not at the same time of course, he's an old. Hello,… https://t.co/7vOxFQrz02 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2026

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"Artistic talent and intelligence are often not inside the same brain," the user wrote.

Funny that this New York Times nerd even assumes that Mick, who got famous and rich in his early 20s and has lived one of the most gloriously fun and exciting lives of any man in history, gives a single f**k about political discourse https://t.co/JH1p5IJAZA — Adam Lehrer SOS (@AdamLehrerSP) July 11, 2026

But it perfectly encapsulates Jagger's point. The Left thinks politics has to infuse into every aspect of your life. From the food you eat to the clothing you wear to the entertainment you consume. It's tiresome and annoying, and thank goodness some performers actually understand this.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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