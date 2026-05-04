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Guess Why Rolling Stone Knocked Eric Clapton Out of the Top Ten Guitarists of All Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 3:30 PM
Guess Why Rolling Stone Knocked Eric Clapton Out of the Top Ten Guitarists of All Time
Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP

During and after the COVID pandemic, guitarist Eric Clapton made a name for himself by standing up to the tyranny of COVID mandates. In 2021, he refused to play at any venue that enforced vaccine mandates. 

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“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday, the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said at the time.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he added. 

Now Rolling Stone is knocking Clapton down out of the top ten greatest guitarists of all time, putting him at number 35 not because of his guitar playing, but because of his stance on COVID vaccines and his refusal to discriminate.

"These days, nobody really considers Clapton god (his COVID comments clearly rule out any chance of being all-knowing), but that doesn't stop guitarists from worshipping his playing."

And not too long ago, Clapton was listed as the second best guitarist behind Jimmy Hendrix.

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Related:

COVID-19 ERIC ADAMS MUSIC VACCINES

Simply incredible.

Yes, they are.

Never forget that.

One could make an argument about whether or not Clapton deserves to be in the top ten, the top 20, or on the list at all. But that conversation should center around his guitar playing, his musical career, his critical reception, and his commercial successes. Not his stance on COVID.

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