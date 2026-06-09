Bill Maher: Artists Fleeing America 250 Concert Makes It Seem Like They Hate America

I honestly thought this was a pretty shocking take from Bill Maher last Friday. The comedian and HBO host has been critical of Democrats for their overreach and overreaction to everything. He hates woke nonsense, he’s not politically correct, and he’s a free speech extremist. While not a major deviation per se, we know these could land you in the gulag among leftist circles, and it has for him. He even said he’d continue torching his party until they grow up.

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Case in point, he didn’t seem happy that all these artists are fleeing the America 250 event hosted by the White House. His main point: it makes it seem like these artists don’t love America (via NY Post):

Bill Maher ripped the musicians who dropped out of the President Trump-affiliated America 250 concert series, arguing the move makes it look like Democrats “don’t really love America.” The backlash came after several performers — including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day, C+C Music Factory and Young MC — pulled out of the Great American State Fair festivities in Washington, D.C., claiming they were misled about the event. “They all pulled out,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time.” “This is a question about what looks best for the Democrats, because I don’t think that looks good. “It looks like you are just what people say about you, you don’t really love America. It looks [like] you think Trump is more important than the country itself.” “Now it’s just a big MAGA rally, this whole thing,” he said. “Now it’s Trump and Lee Greenwood. “Wouldn’t it have been better to play this gig? Can’t we all just celebrate America itself and leave Trump out of it?”

Again, Maher is a classic liberal, so take the wins when you can get them, but I don’t mind this take. The fact that he knows the liberal mindset so well when he calls them out is precisely why leftists try to smear this man as some right-wing plant, though that’s mostly an online progressive clown show take.

Maher is a die-hard liberal who isn’t afraid to speak to conservatives, make jokes, torch his own side, and listen to new things. Hardly the sign of a turncoat.

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