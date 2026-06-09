DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detent...
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?
Wait, Did a Dem Senator Really Say This Regarding Justifying Support for Graham Platner?
Wait, Did a Dem Senator Really Say This Regarding Justifying Support for Graham...
And This Is Why No One Watches the WNBA Part 675
And This Is Why No One Watches the WNBA Part 675
VIP
Dems Are Going to Get Shucked Hard in Maine
Dems Are Going to Get Shucked Hard in Maine
Republicans Might Deserve to Lose If They Don’t Do Something About Rogue Judges
Republicans Might Deserve to Lose If They Don’t Do Something About Rogue Judges
Does Anybody Have the Answers?
Does Anybody Have the Answers?
Lessons From Graham Platner
Lessons From Graham Platner
Donald J. Trumpberger
Donald J. Trumpberger
You Can’t Fake Real
You Can’t Fake Real
When Students Rise, Tyrants Tremble
When Students Rise, Tyrants Tremble
The Housing Market Needs President Trump’s Solutions
The Housing Market Needs President Trump’s Solutions
Things I Know and Don't Know About a Deal With the Islamic Republic
Things I Know and Don't Know About a Deal With the Islamic Republic
America’s Love Affair With the Drive-in Theater
America’s Love Affair With the Drive-in Theater
Tipsheet

Bill Maher: Artists Fleeing America 250 Concert Makes It Seem Like They Hate America

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2026 6:30 AM
Bill Maher: Artists Fleeing America 250 Concert Makes It Seem Like They Hate America
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

I honestly thought this was a pretty shocking take from Bill Maher last Friday. The comedian and HBO host has been critical of Democrats for their overreach and overreaction to everything. He hates woke nonsense, he’s not politically correct, and he’s a free speech extremist. While not a major deviation per se, we know these could land you in the gulag among leftist circles, and it has for him. He even said he’d continue torching his party until they grow up. 

Advertisement

Case in point, he didn’t seem happy that all these artists are fleeing the America 250 event hosted by the White House. His main point: it makes it seem like these artists don’t love America (via NY Post):

Bill Maher ripped the musicians who dropped out of the President Trump-affiliated America 250 concert series, arguing the move makes it look like Democrats “don’t really love America.”

The backlash came after several performers — including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day, C+C Music Factory and Young MC — pulled out of the Great American State Fair festivities in Washington, D.C., claiming they were misled about the event.

“They all pulled out,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time.” “This is a question about what looks best for the Democrats, because I don’t think that looks good.

“It looks like you are just what people say about you, you don’t really love America. It looks [like] you think Trump is more important than the country itself.”

“Now it’s just a big MAGA rally, this whole thing,” he said. “Now it’s Trump and Lee Greenwood.

“Wouldn’t it have been better to play this gig? Can’t we all just celebrate America itself and leave Trump out of it?”

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH WHITE HOUSE WOKE AMERICA 250

Again, Maher is a classic liberal, so take the wins when you can get them, but I don’t mind this take. The fact that he knows the liberal mindset so well when he calls them out is precisely why leftists try to smear this man as some right-wing plant, though that’s mostly an online progressive clown show take. 

Maher is a die-hard liberal who isn’t afraid to speak to conservatives, make jokes, torch his own side, and listen to new things. Hardly the sign of a turncoat. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game? Matt Vespa
Defense Rests Case After Shocking Day in Karmelo Anthony Trial Joseph Chalfant
Republican Advances to General Election in California Governor's Race Cameron Arcand
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event? Matt Vespa
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement