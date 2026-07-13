A Girls' Frisbee Team Was Disqualified From Competition for 'Misgendering'

Here is yet another story about girls being punished for speaking the truth about boys competing in their sports. This time, girls were barred from an ultimate frisbee national championship in Oregon for 'misgendering' a player on an opposing, 'gender diverse,' team.

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A girls ultimate frisbee team was reportedly disqualified from a national championship in Oregon after allegedly misgendering a "non-binary" player on a "gender diverse" opposing team.https://t.co/Lmn6Jr1EMr — REDUXX (@reduxx) July 12, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Parents have come forward to allege that a girls’ ultimate frisbee team from Oregon was disqualified from a national high school tournament after being accused of “misgendering” a “non-binary” player from an opposing team. The Ultimate High School National Invite, held from June 12-13 in Oregon, had several males playing on girls’ teams. USA Ultimate (USAU), the governing body which oversees ultimate frisbee in the United States, is known for having an extremely broad gender inclusive policy. In 2020, the organization announced it would be allowing players at all levels of competition to participate in the gender division in which they are most comfortable, regardless of “sex assigned at birth, identification within a gender binary, or any other form of gender identity or expression.” The policy also does not require any medical interventions, such as hormone replacement therapy or surgery, for any player to be eligible to play in any gender division at any level of competition sanctioned by USAU. “Within our divisions as they currently exist, USA Ultimate will not discriminate on the basis of gender identity, regardless of sex assigned at birth, or any other form of gender expression for participation in any division,” the policy reads.

So a boy can simply say he's a girl and get into girls' competitions.

USA Ultimate has separate men's and women's divisions, but then they allow anyone and everyone to participate in whichever division they wish, rendering the existence of those divisions meaningless and essentially turning the women's into a men's B division by default.



1. Team… https://t.co/01T8hQS1AK — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) July 12, 2026

How is that fair or just? Why do girls always have to sacrifice their safety, their opportunities, and their free speech rights to appease boys?

Love how there's no "gender diverse" teams playing in the MEN'S division. Somehow, all the "gender diverse" players end up on WOMEN'S teams. 🤔 — My Own Huckleberry (@brenstarling) July 12, 2026

The bullying and misogyny is the point.

Misgendering isn't real, except in the minds of gender zealots who have trouble coping with reality. It's perfectly ok to use pronouns based on someone's biological sex. It's creepy that trans people want to control everyone else's language. They can't just let people exist. https://t.co/UogD27VGam — GirlGirl (@GirlGirl124525) July 13, 2026

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The reality is 'trans girls' are boys, just as 'trans women' are men. The Left has to viciously, violently police speech that contradicts this reality to keep their fragile worldview from crumbling. Meanwhile, the so-called 'party of women' applauds and encourages this.

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