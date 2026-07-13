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CNBC Lists the Ten 'Worst' States to Live In. See If You Can Spot What They Have In Common

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 5:00 PM
CNBC Lists the Ten 'Worst' States to Live In. See If You Can Spot What They Have In Common
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

CNBC has released a list of the ten worst states to live in in 2026, and it ended up being a handy list of where to go to avoid the woke insanity of blue states.

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Every single state on the list is red or red-leaning, and that's because CNBC uses garbage metrics like 'air quality,' access to childcare, 'Inclusiveness/civil rights laws,' and 'reproductive rights.'

Here's more:

As more companies insist their employees return to the office, they know they need to offer something in return to attract and retain good people. That’s why finding a place where people will want to live is an increasingly important factor as companies decide where to set up shop. 

“Quality of place, especially investing in quality of place, is the top thing you can do for talent attraction and retention,” said site selection consultant Larry Gigerich, managing executive director of Ginovus in Indianapolis, and chairman of the Site Selectors Guild. 



CNBC is placing increasing emphasis on Quality of Life, one of the 10 categories of competitiveness in our annual America’s Top States for Business study. It is our annual ranking of every state’s business climate, now in its 20th year. Under this year’s methodology, the category makes up 11.6% of a state’s overall score, up from about ten percent last year.  


To score the states for quality of life, we use hard data on factors like crime rates, air quality and healthcare. We also consider the cost and availability of childcare, inclusiveness of state laws, and reproductive rights. Some states offer exemplary quality of life. But these ten states do not make the grade.

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Related:

GEORGIA INDIANA LOUISIANA TENNESSEE TEXAS

States that made the top ten list of best states include Virginia, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maine, and Vermont.

Sure.

That's it.

New Jersey, Vermont, Hawaii, and Virginia all lost population, while almost all of those 'bad' states gained population.

Yes. Tennessee is just awful. Don't move there.

(That's sarcasm, by the way)

Heh.

They're more concerned about LGBTQ+ rights and abortion than actual metrics of living.

That's all it boils down to.

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Of course it's nonsense, but we hope Leftists listen to them.

Bingo. That's exactly how they rank this stuff. It's diseased and weird.

Leftists will be miserable in Texas. Avoid it.

Clearly, the folks at CNBC do.

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