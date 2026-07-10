The Usual Suspects Are Attacking Queen Camilla for Meeting With J.K. Rowling

'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling is a Leftist. This writer loves her, and is currently working her way through the full-cast audio editions of the series, but she also recognizes that she and Rowling likely agree on very little, politically. Rowling has been a tireless champion for women's rights, especially and specifically in the face of a trans agenda that pretends men can become women and demands access to women's safe spaces, sports, and other legal protections.

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But Rowling is not a conservative, and she's not anti-LGB. She, herself a victim of domestic abuse, believes that women have a right to say no, and that sex-segregated spaces are necessary to protect women's safety and basic human rights. For that, the mobs have burned her books, tried to boycott 'Harry Potter' related projects, and — most alarmingly — threatened Rowling's life.

At the end of the day, Rowling is a British subject, as well, so when she met with Queen Camilla last month, the usual suspects got their knickers in a twist.

Queen Camilla's meeting with JK Rowling in LGBT+ Pride Month sparks criticism over 'bad timing'



"The best response Camilla could give would be to express her support for trans acceptance, respect & equality. That would be far more valued than an apology."https://t.co/Xcapjkbo6J pic.twitter.com/rHgboeAY0r — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 9, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Queen Camilla’s high-profile audience with Harry Potter author JK Rowling has sparked a royal optics row, triggering divisions and accusations of "really bad timing." The Queen met with the bestselling writer at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to discuss children's literacy. However, the decision to publicise the meeting on the final day of Pride Month led to backlash from activists, while drawing praise from defenders who commended the Palace for standing firm against "cancel culture." Speaking exclusively to GB News, LGBTQ+ activist and director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, Peter Tatchell, warned that the imagery sent an ambiguous message to the public regarding trans rights.

Rowling met with Queen Camilla to discuss children's literacy, something that Rowling's work has greatly and positively impacted. But leave it to the trans activist crowd to make it all about them.

No apology or explanation is due anyone, regardless of what month it happens to be. 🙄 — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) July 9, 2026

There's nothing to apologize for. Queen Camilla met with one of the best-selling authors of all time to talk about getting children to read.

Queen Camilla has spent years supporting victims of domestic and sexual abuse. JK Rowling has donated millions to women's causes, including support for female abuse survivors. No apology necessary Peter. Find something worthwhile to do. — Joss (@JossJo_1989) July 9, 2026

Ginning up outrage is what the media do best.

BREAKING: Man demands apology from woman for talking to another woman https://t.co/Ks8IGWvPYP — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) July 10, 2026

The trans movement is inherently misogynistic.

If their meeting was about children's literacy, what has she got to apologise for you idiot? https://t.co/FhLQpTlAJB — John Michael (@SooperDooper66) July 10, 2026

This is what the Left does. If they target you as an enemy, they will try to get you ostracized from all polite society. It's the way they bully and intimidate people into bending the knee to them.

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Unfortunately for the Left, Rowling has enough money to tell them to sod off, and Queen Camilla is, well, the Queen. Much like in chess, she wins.

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