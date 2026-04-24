J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash

Despite the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that women are entitled to single-sex spaces, some governing bodies are still refusing to follow that ruling. This includes the Scottish National Party (SNP).

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Under their watch, a female inmate was sexually assaulted by a "trans-identifying" male at HMP Greenock.

NEW: Police Scotland say a 38 year old prisoner has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault on a woman within HMP Greenock.@SkyNews understands the alleged offender is a transgender inmate who was born male & now identifies as female. — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) April 23, 2026

Here's more:

A transgender prisoner has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow inmate at a Scottish jail. Alexandra Stewart, previously known as Alan Baker, is alleged to have carried out the attack at the mixed-sex HMP Greenock in Inverclyde. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 38-year-old prisoner has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault within HMP Greenock. "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal." The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told Sky News it is yet to receive a report.

Baker is serving a sentence for murder, according to the BBC.

No such thing as "transgender".

He's a bloke.

And a bloke has NO PLACE in a women's prison.

Men in women's prisons is an obscenity of the highest order. pic.twitter.com/a83zOsNUZ2 — Emily Wilding Davison🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) April 23, 2026

Who could have imagined a man with a violent history would harm women?

People are blaming the Scottish government for allowing this abuse of women.

A man was locked up with vulnerable women in a Scottish women’s prison and sexually assaulted one of them. The fact he thinks he’s a woman is utterly irrelevant except for the fact it meant the SNP government waved him into a female prison. This is on them. https://t.co/6qSvUfwXiF — Sonia Sodha (@soniasodha) April 23, 2026

And author J.K. Rowling, who started the J.K. Rowling Women's Fund to address precisely these issues, has vowed to cover the legal costs if Baker's victim wishes to file a lawsuit.

The Scottish government is responsible for this sexual assault. The Supreme Court has confirmed women’s right to single sex spaces, a ruling the SNP continues to flout. If the victim wishes to sue, https://t.co/iyohnrgVZN can assist with all costs. https://t.co/rnyKbWXhj5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 24, 2026

She has done tremendous work defending and helping women targeted by the trans activists.

It's like we have to learn all over why we separated prisons by sex to begin with. Men are still men even if they really really like wearing stockings. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) April 24, 2026

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The Scottish government, like all Leftists, know why we had sex-segregated prisons, sports, and other spaces. They choose to ignore it in the advancement of their political agenda.

Shout-out to @jk_rowling who has the financial resources to back legal action, but many thousands of women in the UK will be lending moral support if the victim decides to sue. I very much hope she does. https://t.co/mI2Rl86Np0 — Linda Holt (@LHolt99) April 24, 2026

It's sad that women have to sue their governments for basic rights these days, but here we are.

It's been more than a year since the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women have rights based on their biological sex, and that "trans women" are not women. Despite that, the Scottish government and others have continued to drag their feet, with disastrous consequences.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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