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J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 12:00 PM
J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Despite the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that women are entitled to single-sex spaces, some governing bodies are still refusing to follow that ruling. This includes the Scottish National Party (SNP).

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Under their watch, a female inmate was sexually assaulted by a "trans-identifying" male at HMP Greenock.

Here's more:

A transgender prisoner has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow inmate at a Scottish jail.

Alexandra Stewart, previously known as Alan Baker, is alleged to have carried out the attack at the mixed-sex HMP Greenock in Inverclyde.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 38-year-old prisoner has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault within HMP Greenock.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told Sky News it is yet to receive a report.

Baker is serving a sentence for murder, according to the BBC.

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Related:

LAWSUIT SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

Who could have imagined a man with a violent history would harm women?

People are blaming the Scottish government for allowing this abuse of women.

And author J.K. Rowling, who started the J.K. Rowling Women's Fund to address precisely these issues, has vowed to cover the legal costs if Baker's victim wishes to file a lawsuit.

She has done tremendous work defending and helping women targeted by the trans activists. 

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The Scottish government, like all Leftists, know why we had sex-segregated prisons, sports, and other spaces. They choose to ignore it in the advancement of their political agenda.

It's sad that women have to sue their governments for basic rights these days, but here we are.

It's been more than a year since the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women have rights based on their biological sex, and that "trans women" are not women. Despite that, the Scottish government and others have continued to drag their feet, with disastrous consequences.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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