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Tipsheet

The Dodgers' White House Visit Has This Sportswriter Whining

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 2:30 PM
The Dodgers' White House Visit Has This Sportswriter Whining
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

We don't know when sportswriters became such a bunch of whiny Leftists, but they sure have. Gone are the days when they simply gave us the stats, who made solid plays in last night's baseball game, and the latest news on the upcoming NFL draft.

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The Left believes politics has to infuse everything, including professional sports. That's why some players were scolded by Major League Baseball recently. They objected to 'Pride night' and put Biblical verses on their hats. MLB backed down after the Trump administration reminded them about the First Amendment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series last year, made the traditional trip to the White House to mark their victory over the Yankees.

For sportswriter Bill Plaschke, that's an unforgivable offense and he's trying to spin it as an insult to Dodgers fans.

Whine harder, Bill. Most Dodgers fans do not care about a White House visit, just as most Americans did not care about the Men's Olympic Hockey Team going to the White House. They're just happy their team won.

By the way, did Bill worry it was an insult to Dodgers fans when the team had the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence appear at a game? No, he didn't.

They put politics before sports, which is a recipe for misery and disaster.

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DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT MLB SPORTS WHITE HOUSE

Take a Xanax, touch grass. Do anything except obsess over Trump 24/7.

That's (D)ifferent.

No such columns exist.

Because most Dodgers fans are sane and put politics on the back burner.

Bill is not one of them.

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Much in the way Hollywood doesn't seem to care about box office returns, ESPN doesn't seem to care about ratings. The political agenda comes first.

Sports, like movies, music, and television, are meant to be an escape from daily life, a form of entertainment. Most people prefer that those things remain politics-free, whether they're Republican or Democrat. But the Left wants everything to be political, so we're all as miserable as Bill.

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