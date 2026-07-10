The Dodgers' White House Visit Has This Sportswriter Whining

We don't know when sportswriters became such a bunch of whiny Leftists, but they sure have. Gone are the days when they simply gave us the stats, who made solid plays in last night's baseball game, and the latest news on the upcoming NFL draft.

Advertisement

The Left believes politics has to infuse everything, including professional sports. That's why some players were scolded by Major League Baseball recently. They objected to 'Pride night' and put Biblical verses on their hats. MLB backed down after the Trump administration reminded them about the First Amendment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series last year, made the traditional trip to the White House to mark their victory over the Yankees.

For sportswriter Bill Plaschke, that's an unforgivable offense and he's trying to spin it as an insult to Dodgers fans.

Column: Are the Dodgers tone deaf? White House visit is an insult to their fans https://t.co/CLsTSAzRZb — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) July 10, 2026

Whine harder, Bill. Most Dodgers fans do not care about a White House visit, just as most Americans did not care about the Men's Olympic Hockey Team going to the White House. They're just happy their team won.

By the way, did Bill worry it was an insult to Dodgers fans when the team had the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence appear at a game? No, he didn't.

Why are so many sportswriters such pathetic snowflakes? — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 10, 2026

They put politics before sports, which is a recipe for misery and disaster.

It must be exhausting viewing every event in the country through the lens of Trump Derangement Syndrome.



Get some therapy. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 10, 2026

Take a Xanax, touch grass. Do anything except obsess over Trump 24/7.

It’s funny @BillPlaschke I remember that you used to demand athletes speak out on politics as long as they agreed with the Gospel of Bill Plaschke but as soon as they dared to disagree with you then they should keep quiet and they were wrong. You are so very out touch — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 10, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Hey, Bill, you’ve been covering sports for 228 years now, please link me to your column angry that a sports team visited the White House before Trump. I’m sure there are many of those. We’ve had many controversial presidents since you started covering sports in 1798. Thanks, bud. https://t.co/AaJcNAmNmH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2026

No such columns exist.

Oh shut up, Bill.



Most Dodgers fans just want to see their team celebrated, as deserved.



The White House visit is tradition. It goes far beyond political allegiances of the time.



Let's just appreciate how good the team was in 2025 and not tarnish tradition with political spin. https://t.co/fjuoVlymCP — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 10, 2026

Because most Dodgers fans are sane and put politics on the back burner.

Bill is not one of them.

Why have ESPN's ratings cratered? Hot takes like this. https://t.co/6JU6uzmV74 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 10, 2026

Advertisement

Much in the way Hollywood doesn't seem to care about box office returns, ESPN doesn't seem to care about ratings. The political agenda comes first.

We gotta stop demanding athletes make political statements and arguing they should give up things they likely dreamed of growing up because of how divided our society is. Deciding to go to the White House after winning a championship does not mean you are aligning yourself with… https://t.co/6tHDWdJ3hT — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) July 10, 2026

Sports, like movies, music, and television, are meant to be an escape from daily life, a form of entertainment. Most people prefer that those things remain politics-free, whether they're Republican or Democrat. But the Left wants everything to be political, so we're all as miserable as Bill.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.