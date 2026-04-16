Sports Journalists Are Melting Down Over 'Controversial' Statue at Texas Rangers Stadium

It looks like the Left, aided and abetted by journalists, are going to try to create another statue controversy. This time, it's in Texas, at the Rangers' stadium.

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There, according to the Atlantic's Stephen Nesbitt, the Texas Rangers installed a "deeply controversial statute" in the stadium's concourse.

What's this supposedly controversial statue? It's a statue that pays homage to the Texas Rangers — not the baseball team, but the law enforcement agents.

At the Texas Rangers stadium.

The Texas Rangers installed a deeply controversial statue in their ballpark concourse this spring. And they aren't willing to provide answers as to why it's there.



Yikes.



Important work from @SamBlum3: https://t.co/LCvMyrHqrk pic.twitter.com/tQ1VISoLyT — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 15, 2026

Nesbitt then linked to a breathless New York Times piece by Sam Blum:

The reason to be wary of potential controversy was the man who served as model for the statue: Jay Banks, a former Ranger law enforcement officer known for enforcing school segregation at Mansfield High School and Texarkana Junior College in 1956, at the direction of then-Gov. Allan Shivers. On Wednesday, MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson’s integration is one of the most celebrated elements of the sport’s history. Outside Globe Life Field, community leaders are planning a press conference to talk about why they believe this statue is antithetical to Robinson’s legacy. Russell Molina, board member and vice chairman of the Texas Rangers Association Foundation — who stood side by side with Rangers ownership that morning — disputes the idea that the statue depicts Banks, while simultaneously defending Banks’ legacy. “Who really was Jay Banks,” he told The Athletic in one form or another five separate times. “Does one picture define a man’s life?”

The statue honors all Texas Rangers, not just Jay Banks. And that's why Nesbitt was ratioed into oblivion over this.

It’s a Texas Ranger in front of the stadium of the Texas Rangers. Hope that helps. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) April 15, 2026

A fifth grader could connect those dots.

You’re an absolute dweeb if you’re offended by a TEXAS RANGER statue at the stadium for the… TEXAS RANGERS. Grow up you weirdos. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2026

It's always fascinating what does and does not offend these people.

It’s a statue of a Texas Ranger…



At the ballpark of a team named…



…The Texas Rangers.



You people need normalcy therapy. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 15, 2026

Yes, they do.

So the Texas Rangers have a statue of a Texas Ranger at their ballpark and you, a journalist, can’t figure out why it’s there?



Did you recently get hit in the head by a foul ball or something? — AmErican (@Flipper628) April 15, 2026

But some Texas Ranger did something they don't like, so they can't tolerate a statue.

Yes...why would the Texas Rangers think that having a statue of a Texas Ranger be at all appropriate.



And OMG...the statue includes a gun in a holster.



THIS IS SO UPSETTING! pic.twitter.com/x380roFFgk — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 15, 2026

They erect ugly statues they classify as "art" or statues honoring criminals like George Floyd and expect everyone to enjoy it.

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Then they lose their minds over other statues.

The statue in question has been on display since 1961.

It’s a statue of a Texas Ranger at a Texas Rangers stadium, you pathetic loser. @TheAthletic sucks so bad. This is what they are “investigating.” Cancel your subscriptions. This is what you’re paying for. https://t.co/gDho34Mi2j — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2026

We can't believe people pay to read that stuff.

The Texas Rangers baseball team recently installed a perfectly normal statue at their stadium honoring the Texas Rangers, the historic (and still active) law enforcement agency, not some specific person. The Rangers have symbolized Texas since 1835, from pursuing outlaws like… https://t.co/3yPSCDt2Lx pic.twitter.com/Ip6TDQJrhe — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) April 15, 2026

"The Rangers have symbolized Texas since 1835, from pursuing outlaws like Bonnie and Clyde to combating cartels today," Alexander wrote. "There is nothing “controversial” about this very real and still existing law enforcement agency apart from a COVID-era book trying to manufacture outrage on vague charges of settler colonialism and white supremacy. But the New York Times just refers to the current “controversy,” stemming from the also manufactured 2020 “controversy,” each engineered outrage supporting the next until they’ve fabricated a multi-year narrative of scandal, expecting the audience to fill in the rest. The whole thing is a hall of mirrors."

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You guys aren’t going to believe this but the Texas Rangers are putting a statue of… A TEXAS RANGER in their ballpark. 😂😂😂



"Deeply controversial"



Why do these absolute dweebs enter the world of "sports journalism" just to whine about things that no one else is offended by? https://t.co/QqZwoAiUOr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2026

They do this because the Left wants to politicize everything, including baseball. They have an agenda, and they're not going to stop until every aspect of our lives is purely political.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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