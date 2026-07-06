Despite New Allegations, Cenk Uygur Continues to Defend Graham Platner

While several Democrats have called for Graham Platner to resign following the latest allegations that he forced a former girlfriend to have sex with him, there's one Leftist who is still defending Platner.

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That's Cenk Uygur, who says he doesn't believe any allegations against Platner because the media are trying to remove this 'outsider' from the Maine Senate race.

This is what I know for sure about Platner - every legacy media outlet is trying their hardest to make sure he loses. They are investigating every minute and every facet of his life. They never do this for insiders. They despise outsiders who challenge power.



The minute a… — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 6, 2026

The entire post reads:

This is what I know for sure about Platner - every legacy media outlet is trying their hardest to make sure he loses. They are investigating every minute and every facet of his life. They never do this for insiders. They despise outsiders who challenge power. The minute a candidate says he's not going to listen to the donors, especially AIPAC, he is set upon 24/7 by people posing as reporters. They are the attack dogs of the wealthy and powerful people who run this country - and they hate it when their orders are not followed. So, no, I don't believe any mainstream media story. I think they are agents of propaganda and not real news. And to my knowledge, they haven't investigated a single component of Susan Collins' very long and very corrupt life. Because that's precisely the type of corruption that national media loves and wants you to think is normal.

That is simply incredible. Multiple women have accused Platner of being abusive, and that doesn't seem to matter to Uygur, who cares more about hating Israel and Jews than about protecting women.

Write back when Susan Collins gets accused of rape. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 6, 2026

Leftists believe Collis is a radical and a threat to democracy. They're unhinged.

What the hell is wrong with you — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 6, 2026

We do not possibly have the column space to detail all of this.

In order to believe that the new allegations are made up, you would have to believe that his accuser predicted he would eventually run for office and then for years played the long game of planting a lie.



You god d**n morons ignored about a dozen extremely obvious red flags. https://t.co/MfQkaQRlB7 pic.twitter.com/gi2iWVND0w — Hutch (@hutchinson) July 6, 2026

Racicot shared details of her relationship with Platner with a man she dated in 2023 and provided POLITICO with private Facebook messages about Platner, messages in which she called him 'consensually careless' and said he 'doesn't listen to you when drunk.'

Hasan Piker may have dropped Platner…. But don’t worry, Cenk Uygur is proudly standing with him against the real enemy



Jewish controlled media. They got him drunk, told him to break into her house, and rape her. https://t.co/SPOT9cx43N — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 6, 2026

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That's Uygur's argument here.

It’s not Israel’s fault that Graham Platner is a scumbag. And you’d think if the anti-Israel crowd wanted to be taken seriously, they’d find someone who wasn’t an accused rapist to throw their weight behind — especially given that they knew who he was when they ran him. https://t.co/uh507hgfrR — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 6, 2026

They do not care about being taken seriously. They care about electing politicians who will undermine Israel and Jews. Uygur believes Platner is that guy, so he will overlook these abhorrent accusations.

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