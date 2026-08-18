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The First Trump Resistance Is Likely Dead With Alex Vindman's Brutal Primary Defeat in Florida

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 18, 2026 9:45 PM
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The First Trump Resistance Is Likely Dead With Alex Vindman's Brutal Primary Defeat in Florida
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Alex Vindman has joined an unfortunate club: the Solyndra of politics club — those who raise an inordinate amount of money for their campaigns, have name recognition, and are roundly rejected by voters. It’s not just a Democrat-only establishment. Jeb Bush is the Hall of Fame addition here. Vindman was supposed to beat Florida state Rep. and democratic socialist Angie Nixon handily. He was supposedly within striking distance of Republican Sen. Ashley Moody (FL), who is serving the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term. Moody handily won the Republican primary, whereas Vindman lost by double digits to Nixon. It was a blowout, and his supporters are shell-shocked right now. 

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Vindman was a key figure in the Trump impeachment circus over the alleged Ukrainian quid pro quo, which was fake news, a manufactured political operation by then-Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and a biased intelligence officer. Maybe he thought that could carry him over the finish line. It didn’t. He also moved to Florida like three years ago. He raised over $15 million. Nixon came nowhere close, but beat the Trump resistance peddler 55-44. 

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Nixon had a total meltdown when the new Florida maps were passed and later staged a shoddy sit-in at Gov. DeSantis’ office. She was arrested for this stunt. Nate Silver added that it seems with the defeats of Rep. Dan Goldman, George Conway’s dismal showing in his congressional bid, and now Vindman being put through the shredder, people are tired of the anti-Trump resistance folks. The schtick is over. 

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Anyways, congratulations on her election win, Sen. Moody. 

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News Topics ASHLEY MOODY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA
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