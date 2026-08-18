The First Trump Resistance Is Likely Dead With Alex Vindman's Brutal Primary Defeat in Florida

Alex Vindman has joined an unfortunate club: the Solyndra of politics club — those who raise an inordinate amount of money for their campaigns, have name recognition, and are roundly rejected by voters. It’s not just a Democrat-only establishment. Jeb Bush is the Hall of Fame addition here. Vindman was supposed to beat Florida state Rep. and democratic socialist Angie Nixon handily. He was supposedly within striking distance of Republican Sen. Ashley Moody (FL), who is serving the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term. Moody handily won the Republican primary, whereas Vindman lost by double digits to Nixon. It was a blowout, and his supporters are shell-shocked right now.

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Vindman was a key figure in the Trump impeachment circus over the alleged Ukrainian quid pro quo, which was fake news, a manufactured political operation by then-Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and a biased intelligence officer. Maybe he thought that could carry him over the finish line. It didn’t. He also moved to Florida like three years ago. He raised over $15 million. Nixon came nowhere close, but beat the Trump resistance peddler 55-44.

Big Dems in Disarray energy tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIrxr9mqxh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 19, 2026

After October 7, Angie Nixon pushed a Gaza cease-fire resolution that her own party asked her to withdraw.



The final vote: 104–2. https://t.co/FLBsPWgApm — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) August 18, 2026

Congratulations to Alex Vindman and his whole team on duping ActBlue boomers out of $16.2m only to lose a DSA nobody https://t.co/8XA6lQOsnU — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) August 19, 2026

World's biggest douchebag @AVindman raised $16 million and lost his primary by double digits. 🫵😂🫵 pic.twitter.com/S4UWYKzdh1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2026

But I was reliably told that the DSA takeover was confined to far left enclaves. https://t.co/qVaYiGqyeJ — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 19, 2026

Holy shit.



Another insane DSA candidate, Angie Nixon, just upset the Democratic Party’s favorite anti-Trump hero Alexander Vindman.



She raised ~$800k while Vindman had the full backing of the party and ~$20 million. pic.twitter.com/iOrIHczU96 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 19, 2026

Nixon had a total meltdown when the new Florida maps were passed and later staged a shoddy sit-in at Gov. DeSantis’ office. She was arrested for this stunt. Nate Silver added that it seems with the defeats of Rep. Dan Goldman, George Conway’s dismal showing in his congressional bid, and now Vindman being put through the shredder, people are tired of the anti-Trump resistance folks. The schtick is over.

It's kind of been a rough set of primaries for Heroes of the Resistance 1.0 between Vindman losing tonight, Dan Goldman losing his seat (although there were other issues there) and George Conway getting only 6% of the vote in NY-12. People want to move on. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 19, 2026

Florida Dems are melting down over the new maps



Oh well



H/t @mattsharpsteen pic.twitter.com/pHGIJh0rcu — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 29, 2026

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Anyways, congratulations on her election win, Sen. Moody.

Sen. Ashley Moody draws a DSA opponent, wastes zero time in defining her pic.twitter.com/eEKvJa2ks6 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 19, 2026

Crystal Ball Senate rating change



FL-SEN moves from Likely R to Safe R after Angie Nixon upsets Alexander VIndman in the Dem primary. — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) August 19, 2026

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