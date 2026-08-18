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Scandal-Plagued Cory Mills Just Got Destroyed in His Primary

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 18, 2026 9:15 PM
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Scandal-Plagued Cory Mills Just Got Destroyed in His Primary
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The scandal-plagued Republican Rep. Cory Mills has lost his primary to challenger Ryan Elijah, as investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the Department of Justice overshadowed his candidacy.

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Mills joined a number of congressional colleagues this year for a bout of intense scrutiny relating to sexual misconduct allegations. Mills was the subject of a restraining order after a former romantic partner claimed that the politician had harassed and threatened to release sexually explicit material of her. Mills has denied any wrongdoing, but the incident resulted in an Ethics Committee probe.

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The DOJ opened a second investigation into Mills for alleged campaign finance misconduct.

Elijah, the challenger to Mills, was supported by federal officials like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and received the backing of local law enforcement leadership. He once ran in a special election for Indiana’s 3rd District in 2010, receiving just 43 votes and nearly 10 percent of the vote.

Now, Elijah will take on Democrat Bale Dalton as Republicans hope to retain control over Florida’s Seventh District in November.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DOJ | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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