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Tipsheet

Here's Why Hundreds of Border Patrol Agents Have Been Reassigned to Laredo, Texas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 8:30 AM
Here's Why Hundreds of Border Patrol Agents Have Been Reassigned to Laredo, Texas
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Hundreds of Border Patrol agents are heading to Laredo, Texas as part of a 30-day volunteer duty to support their colleagues who are facing a surge of "gotaways" at our southern border. 

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Hundreds of Border Patrol agents are being pulled from across the country to address an influx of illegal immigrants trying to run from authorities in a Texas border town, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources told The Daily Wire.

At least 200 Border Patrol agents from both the southern and northern borders are being pulled for 30-day volunteer duties to support colleagues in Laredo, Texas, who are trying to chase down the “gotaways,” sources said. The number of “gotaways” running through Laredo is not public.

“Everyone from across the country is getting sent there,” one source said.

Border agents monitor gotaways through sensors and cameras, but the true number isn’t known.

The Trump administration has taken gotaways seriously. Under the Biden administration, at least two million illegal immigrants became gotaways at our border. 

This surge also comes as Democrats continue to block funding for DHS and call for ICE and Border Patrol to be abolished.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

This is not a coincidence. This is what Democrats want.

"As we've seen before, many of these 'gotaways' are hardened criminals, gang members, and suspected terrorists. These individuals cause great harm and heartbreak to innocent American families. To my Democrat colleagues: stop playing politics with our national security. We must fund all of DHS immediately," Biggs wrote.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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