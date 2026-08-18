This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop

The Democrat Party’s youth movement appears to be in complete shambles as the DemocracySummit 2026, what was slated to be a “a powerful day of organizing, learning, and civic renewal,” had absolutely abysmal attendance in Austin, Texas.

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This is how many people wanted to hear to @SenMarkKelly speak today at the nation’s largest progressive youth conference



Zero media are reporting on this disaster.



When we have tens of thousands of people at our events they report on minor little things.



Crickets for libs pic.twitter.com/eD35JW6KEH — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) August 16, 2026

Turnout at the 2026 Democracy Summit in Austin was low. A mostly empty room when Kamala Harris gave her remarks. pic.twitter.com/rdbZVd7yQI — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) August 18, 2026

Despite boasting a star-studded slate of progressive speakers like former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Mark Kelly and Chris Murphy, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, the venue appeared to be completely empty.

🚨 DEMOCRACYSUMMIT 2026 IS THIS SATURDAY. GET YOUR TICKET: https://t.co/PHvL7l9CWx 🇺🇸



On August 15, hundreds of young leaders from across the country are coming together in Austin for DemocracySummit 2026: America at 250 — a day of big ideas, honest debate, practical organizing,… pic.twitter.com/TKkEAmxiVZ — Dream for America (@DreamAmerica_) August 10, 2026

Footage uploaded to social media by Turning Point executive Tyler Bowyer showed a near-empty room during remarks delivered by Democrat Mark Kelly, who many have pushed as a potential dark horse in the 2028 presidential primaries. Another video published by Current Revolt seemed to indicate that right-wing comedian Alex Stein drew the largest crowd of the event following a debate with progressive streamer Destiney.

The startlingly poor attendance for a progressive event, one hosted deep in the heart of Talarico country, is an ominous sign for Democrats who hope to flip Texas despite questionable polls that claim razor-thin margins in the red state.

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