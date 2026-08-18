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This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 18, 2026 7:30 PM
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This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrat Party’s youth movement appears to be in complete shambles as the DemocracySummit 2026, what was slated to be a “a powerful day of organizing, learning, and civic renewal,” had absolutely abysmal attendance in Austin, Texas.

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Despite boasting a star-studded slate of progressive speakers like former Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Mark Kelly and Chris Murphy, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, the venue appeared to be completely empty.

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Footage uploaded to social media by Turning Point executive Tyler Bowyer showed a near-empty room during remarks delivered by Democrat Mark Kelly, who many have pushed as a potential dark horse in the 2028 presidential primaries. Another video published by Current Revolt seemed to indicate that right-wing comedian Alex Stein drew the largest crowd of the event following a debate with progressive streamer Destiney.

The startlingly poor attendance for a progressive event, one hosted deep in the heart of Talarico country, is an ominous sign for Democrats who hope to flip Texas despite questionable polls that claim razor-thin margins in the red state.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | JAMES TALARICO | KAMALA HARRIS | MARK KELLY | TEXAS
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