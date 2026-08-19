The Alleged Penn State Cocaine Kingpin Has an Awesome Nickname

We all know there are drugs on college campuses. At Penn State, there was allegedly a full-blown cocaine ring, and the kingpin’s name is what’s going viral. He recently surrendered to authorities. If there is strong consensus on that point, first, the backstory (via ABC 7 NY):
Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation at Penn State University, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday.
The AG's office says 13 of the defendants were students at the time this happened in 2023 and 2024. The 14th defendant, the father of one of the students, who is accused of hiding drugs and cash in a safe.
Authorities say at least four of the individuals charged are current students.
Investigators allege that senior fraternity members Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were the leaders of the operation, supplying cocaine, while others cut and packaged the drugs primarily at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses.
Fourteen people have been charged in connection with an alleged cocaine trafficking ring tied to Penn State University frats Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi.
And finally, the guy — meet “Pablo Pledgescobar.”
The only comment I have is that’s an incredible nickname. https://t.co/1SYfVepip2— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 18, 2026
BREAKING: Alleged Penn State cocaine kingpin, dubbed “Pablo Pledgescobar,” turns himself in & is denied bail. https://t.co/Kp6ZO5sfxZ pic.twitter.com/39R4w19pn8— Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 18, 2026
Stomach hurts from laughing.— Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) August 18, 2026
The nickname, the mugshot…all of it 🤣 https://t.co/issZluA9rn
Can we all agree that he gets points for creativity. https://t.co/2W21awtHnf— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 18, 2026
My god what a pun https://t.co/d3lGBSYmSg— Chris Marler (@Vern_Funquist) August 18, 2026
I’m sorry, “Pablo Pledgescobar” is phenomenal https://t.co/Fg3COusGeG— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 18, 2026
Dan Lanning looking like this at Penn State last season makes a lot more sense now....pic.twitter.com/kPT2zbaOBp— Bracco | Social Sportsbook (@PlayBracco) August 18, 2026
He should be released based on that name alone. I’m sorry.
I know who would be the perfect actor for the inevitable movie https://t.co/95D1P6pjqX pic.twitter.com/igUEDQEQ4c— Thomas Galvin: Maricopa County Brd of Supervisors (@ThomasGalvin) August 18, 2026
Dad busted in Penn State frat bro cocaine trafficking ring case is prominent Pittsburgh lawyer https://t.co/6xkam93Zrz pic.twitter.com/38Xb6IS1Ux— New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2026
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