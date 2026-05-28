Is Democrat Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet Deliberately Misleading Michigan Voters?

Democrats soundly opposed President Trump's 'Working Families Tax Credit,' part of the 'One, Big Beautiful Bill' that President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025. That legislation codified a permanent extension of lower individual tax rates, doubled the standard deduction, permanently doubled the child tax credit, created a provision for no tax on tips or overtime pay, and no tax (or reduced tax) on Social Security, and other benefits for working Americans.

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Despite that, in both the House and the Senate, all Democrats voted against the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and the 'Working Families Tax Credit.'

So why is Michigan's Democrat Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet trying to take credit for 'Working Families Tax Credit'? As we said, all Democrats — including McDonald Rivet — voted against the legislation.

Despite that, McDonald Rivet has now run two taxpayer-funded TV ads touting the 'Working Families Tax Credit' and, no matter how her campaign spins it, she's doing one thing: deceiving the voters.

In the first ad, McDonald Rivet says (emphasis added), "I'm Kristen McDonald Rivet, and while these folks work for me, they really work for you: from letting you know how to claim the working family tax credit we passed, to our push to bring down childcare costs. We've even tracked down long lost dog tags from World War II. We returned thousands in tax refunds and even gone toe to toe with the IRS for folks who needed an advocate. So if my office can help you with anything, just give us a call."

In the second ad, McDonald Rivet says (emphasis added), "Our office has been working hard to bring down costs, so I've been going door to door to tell folks about it. ... About our work to lower the cost of medicine and make it easier for you to go to the doctor. We're working to lower the cost of childcare too, and I love helping you claim the working families tax credit we passed. More money in your pocket. We even have a bill to lower the cost of eggs."

Notice the vague language about the 'working families tax credit.' Does that mean the federal legislation that McDonald Rivet and her fellow Republicans voted against? Or is she referring to Michigan's working families tax credit that was passed by the state more than three years ago? If it were the latter, you'd think McDonald Rivet's campaign would clarify that.

But they don't.

Either way, she's either purposely lying and taking credit for legislation she didn't vote for or she's using her office, and federal tax dollars, to deceive voters about legislation that was passed before President Trump even took office.

And it turns out McDonald Rivet has a troubling history of taking credit for legislation she voted against. This includes taking credit for $866,000 in federal funding in a 2025 appropriations bill, which helped the Bridgeport Fire Department in her district. McDonald Rivet voted against the bill despite lobbying to include funding for it. McDonald Rivet held a press conference to celebrate and even posted on social media, writing, “In an emergency, every second counts. Firefighters know that better than anyone else. We just announced new federal funding that will help the Bridgeport Fire Department respond faster and protect firefighters from dangerous toxins.”

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She even visited the Bridgeport Fire Department after voting against the bill that would fund it, touting the $886,000 in funding and the refurbishments planned for the 54-year-old fire station. McDonald Rivet even tried to explain her no vote as she took credit for the funding, writing on social media, "High costs are crushing families in my community, and Republicans are forcing a health care affordability crisis on working people. Because they cut $1 trillion from Medicaid and are gutting the ACA, insurance premiums are spiraling out of control and people can’t get basic care. I voted no because we need concrete solutions to deliver affordable health care, not empty promises."

McDonald Rivet also took credit for funding that helped homeless kids in Saginaw, despite the fact she voted against the legislation twice. In March of 2025, McDonald Rivet voted against HR 1968, and again in November, she voted against a continuing resolution approved by the House. Funding for Saginaw's homeless children was included in the Department of Health and Human Services budget as part of the continuing resolution.

Michigan voters deserve a Congressional representative who will do what is best for them and their families. They do not deserve or need a Representative who votes against legislation meant to help them and they do not need a Representative who tries to deceive them about her voting record.

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"Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet continues to blatantly lie and deceive Michigan voters because she can't run on her own record of failure. McDonald Rivet should be ashamed of herself and voters will hold her accountable this fall," said NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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