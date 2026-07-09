Abdul El-Sayed Has Said He's a Physician, but There's Just One Problem With That Claim

Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat running for Senate, was busted the other day lying about his stance on defunding the police. But there's another, bigger, lie that El-Sayed has been sharing. El-Sayed has been claiming he's a physician, but it turns out he doesn't have a valid medical license in New York or Michigan.

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Reporter: “You're calling yourself a physician, you don’t have a valid state medical license in New York or Michigan”



Abdul El-Sayed: “It’s not about whether or not I’m a physician or a doctor...” pic.twitter.com/q1QNVD4WSh — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 8, 2026

"You got attacked by your rivals for calling yourself a physician, not just a doctor, even though you don't have a valid medical license in New York or Michigan, which apparently is what you need legally to call yourself a physician," said host Mehdi Hasan. "Do you wish you had just stuck to calling yourself a doctor, which you are, to avoid all of this controversy and attacks on your physician status?"

"You know, at the end of the day, it's not about whether or not I'm a physician or a doctor, the question is, can you see a doctor? It's not about my education, it's about whether or not your kid gets a good education," El-Sayed said.

"People would say it's also about, did you tell the truth," Hasan interjected.

"Well, I would say that I was the health director for the city of Detroit, I've done more to provide more people healthcare or eliminate their medical debt than most doctors have done," El-Sayed replied.

So he lied.

It’s crazy how he is asking these questions but the media won’t. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) July 8, 2026

Yes, it kind of is.

Is Abdul El-Sayed a pathological liar? One cannot practice medicine in the USA without a license to do so. The Democrats have no standards in the candidates they run. Seems all they need to do is embrace the antizionist hate movement. — Joel Kleinbaum (@PostWokeNAZ) July 8, 2026

The Democrats have one standard: hating Trump.

Wild that Mehdi asked; more wild that Abdul had no answer. https://t.co/v1GdCBWHOK — Ohio Rob (@TheOhioRob) July 8, 2026

Laws are for the little people.

Simply put, he is a liar. Stop wasting time on these pathetic and flawed candidates.



This is simple, vote for @HaleyforMI. https://t.co/VnoJmBH76E — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 8, 2026

Democrats won't listen.

I watched this clip like 14 times



I can’t get over Abdul going to Mehdi Hasan for a friendly interview and just getting ROCKED for lying about his biography.



Especially when Abdul tries his “it’s not about whether I was a physician” too cute shtick and Mehdi blows him up. https://t.co/RezPywoYMm — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 8, 2026

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We hate to give credit to Hasan, but he did more than a lot of water-carrying journalists would have done.

RED FLAGS PEOPLE........PLEASE LISTEN TO US AND DO NOT NOMINATE THIS MAN!!!!!!



You didn't listen when we told y'all about Platner...please listen now about El-Sayed https://t.co/S2PHKewqtW — 🪷 A Harris Democrat✊🏾 (@sephius1999) July 8, 2026

According to recent polling, El-Sayed is statistically tied with Rep. Haley Stevens, a few weeks ahead of the August 4 primary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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