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Tipsheet

Abdul El-Sayed Has Said He's a Physician, but There's Just One Problem With That Claim

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 11:00 AM
Abdul El-Sayed Has Said He's a Physician, but There's Just One Problem With That Claim
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat running for Senate, was busted the other day lying about his stance on defunding the police. But there's another, bigger, lie that El-Sayed has been sharing. El-Sayed has been claiming he's a physician, but it turns out he doesn't have a valid medical license in New York or Michigan.

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"You got attacked by your rivals for calling yourself a physician, not just a doctor, even though you don't have a valid medical license in New York or Michigan, which apparently is what you need legally to call yourself a physician," said host Mehdi Hasan. "Do you wish you had just stuck to calling yourself a doctor, which you are, to avoid all of this controversy and attacks on your physician status?"

"You know, at the end of the day, it's not about whether or not I'm a physician or a doctor, the question is, can you see a doctor? It's not about my education, it's about whether or not your kid gets a good education," El-Sayed said.

"People would say it's also about, did you tell the truth," Hasan interjected.

"Well, I would say that I was the health director for the city of Detroit, I've done more to provide more people healthcare or eliminate their medical debt than most doctors have done," El-Sayed replied.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN POLLING SENATE

So he lied.

Yes, it kind of is.

The Democrats have one standard: hating Trump.

Laws are for the little people.

Democrats won't listen.

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We hate to give credit to Hasan, but he did more than a lot of water-carrying journalists would have done.

According to recent polling, El-Sayed is statistically tied with Rep. Haley Stevens, a few weeks ahead of the August 4 primary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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