Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft Gun Policy
James Talarico Hires Activist Who Handed Out Sex Toys on Campus to Craft...
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man Is Dead
This Massachusetts Town Ended Its Shotspotter Program to 'Protect Migrants,' Now a Man...
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Sta...
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
Vice President Vance Visited Milwaukee Today, and Here's What He Had to Say
VIP
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop Believing in Free Enterprise.
Europe Doesn't Believe It Has a Future. That's What Happens When You Stop...
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
The US Navy Is Now on Patrol in the Middle East
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America Is Full of Them
Here's the Truth About AI Data Centers—and Why the Wealthiest County in America...
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
Defending America's Founding Principles in a Divided Age
NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
NJ Grocery Store Owner Gets 27 Months for $2.2 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran
United States Begins More Serious Strikes Against Iran
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classroom
'Informed American Patriotism': Texas Schools Bring Traditional Civics Back to the Classro...
Tipsheet

Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 4:30 PM
Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Defunding the police has been a plank in the Democratic Party's platform since at least 2020. They argued, incorrectly, that police were systemically racist and disproportionately shooting innocent Black citizens. Body cameras, which became mandatory in many municipalities, soon disproved that notion (to the point where Leftists now want to do away with the devices).

Advertisement

But now the Democratic Party belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and they looked at the 'defund the police' platform and decided to take it a step further. They want to abolish prisons, too. But that's not a popular sentiment with voters, so they have to couch their language in Orwellian phrases like 'public safety' and 'community resources.'

Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, was on the 'defund police bandwagon' for a while. But now that he's trying to win his race, he's trying to pretend he never wanted to defund the police.

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate front-runner Abdul El-Sayed has faced criticism for previous comments he made about defunding the police. In recent interviews, El-Sayed has insisted he “never, never called for defunding” the police. Last week in an interview with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, he said he deleted old tweets supporting the movement because they were taken “out of context,” calling them “clickbait in DC.”

But interviews from 2020 show El-Sayed repeatedly endorsed defunding the police, according to a CNN KFile review of his media appearances. “We do need to defund the police,” El-Sayed said in a 2020 radio interview while specifically discussing how the slogan could undermine criminal justice reform efforts.

El-Sayed’s interviews from 2020 and 2021 show him embracing the “defund the police” movement — not just uttering the phrase but supporting the key principle of reinvesting funds from the police into other public-sector spaces such as mental health and anti-poverty efforts.

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN

All the socialists want to do is turn criminals loose in our communities while they funnel tax dollars to welfare programs that'll be rife with fraud and waste.

As we've seen in Chicago and Cambridge, soft-on-crime policies hit working- and lower-class communities hardest, and that Black and Hispanic residents are most often the victims of crime.

Bingo.

We are totally not shocked.

They will implement these policies if they gain power. Bank on it.

Advertisement

It is a troubling pattern. The DSA hate America, and they want not only full-blown communism, but a total dismantling of our country and Western civilization. There's no better way to do that than to destroy the police, abolish prisons, and undermine the rule of law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
After Saying She's Still Vote for Graham Platner, Sunny Hostin Said This About Republicans Amy Curtis
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage Dmitri Bolt
Trump Jr. Caught Something Insane at the Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
Advertisement