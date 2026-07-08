Abdul El-Sayed Was Just Busted Lying About His Views on Defunding the Police

Defunding the police has been a plank in the Democratic Party's platform since at least 2020. They argued, incorrectly, that police were systemically racist and disproportionately shooting innocent Black citizens. Body cameras, which became mandatory in many municipalities, soon disproved that notion (to the point where Leftists now want to do away with the devices).

Advertisement

But now the Democratic Party belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and they looked at the 'defund the police' platform and decided to take it a step further. They want to abolish prisons, too. But that's not a popular sentiment with voters, so they have to couch their language in Orwellian phrases like 'public safety' and 'community resources.'

Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, was on the 'defund police bandwagon' for a while. But now that he's trying to win his race, he's trying to pretend he never wanted to defund the police.

NEW: Abdul El-Sayed has insisted he “never, never called for defunding” police and said deleted tweets were taken out of context. But new audio hows that in 2020 he defended the idea in interviews saying, “I believe that we do need to defund the police.”https://t.co/l4lmZiKPjg — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 7, 2026

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate front-runner Abdul El-Sayed has faced criticism for previous comments he made about defunding the police. In recent interviews, El-Sayed has insisted he “never, never called for defunding” the police. Last week in an interview with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, he said he deleted old tweets supporting the movement because they were taken “out of context,” calling them “clickbait in DC.” But interviews from 2020 show El-Sayed repeatedly endorsed defunding the police, according to a CNN KFile review of his media appearances. “We do need to defund the police,” El-Sayed said in a 2020 radio interview while specifically discussing how the slogan could undermine criminal justice reform efforts. El-Sayed’s interviews from 2020 and 2021 show him embracing the “defund the police” movement — not just uttering the phrase but supporting the key principle of reinvesting funds from the police into other public-sector spaces such as mental health and anti-poverty efforts.

All the socialists want to do is turn criminals loose in our communities while they funnel tax dollars to welfare programs that'll be rife with fraud and waste.

The law-abiding people of Detroit and every other crime-ridden city in Michigan WANT police. They want MORE police. They want to be safe in their homes and on their streets. El-Sayed himself is a public health emergency! — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) July 7, 2026

As we've seen in Chicago and Cambridge, soft-on-crime policies hit working- and lower-class communities hardest, and that Black and Hispanic residents are most often the victims of crime.

Lefty fascists lie about who they are and what they want in order to get elected. Then they steal and destroy everything.



Sadly, liberals are so stupid that they fall for every lie the Dems ever feed them. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) July 7, 2026

Bingo.

So also a liar. Imagine that. https://t.co/GFYfbNLHXf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 7, 2026

We are totally not shocked.

The DSA guys know their views are unpopular with voters so their main strategy now is to run for office while hiding/lying about those views. Thing is that there is no reason to believe they won't continue to pursue these extreme and absurd policies while in office. https://t.co/cnM9e8474k — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 7, 2026

They will implement these policies if they gain power. Bank on it.

Advertisement

Noticing a pattern with these DSA politicians. https://t.co/12XLn0vlBL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 7, 2026

It is a troubling pattern. The DSA hate America, and they want not only full-blown communism, but a total dismantling of our country and Western civilization. There's no better way to do that than to destroy the police, abolish prisons, and undermine the rule of law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.