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Tipsheet

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 3:00 PM
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself With Pearl-Clutching Story About Arizona's Food Stamp Program
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Trump made cracking down on fraud in welfare programs a priority of his second administration. The focus was on reducing fraud and removing illegal aliens from things like Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP. The 'One Big Beautiful Bill' also tightened eligibility requirements for food aid, including adding work requirements.

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That means the number of people on food stamps has, of course, dropped.

The Washington Post breathlessly wrote about it like it was the end of the world.

Here's more:

Michelle Flowers says it took eight months for her to get her food stamp benefits reinstated after they lapsed last year — and she only got it done, she said, because she was laid off from her job at a call center and finally had time.


The 36-year-old mother of four was exactly the kind of person the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was meant to help. But Arizona had ramped up the program’s vetting, scrambling to comply with new rules in President Donald Trump’s signature legislation. Even people eligible for government help were swept up in the strict implementation, analysts say, as an agency already operating on thinner staff struggled to process cases.

One year after Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill tightened eligibility for food aid and pushed states to do more screening, Arizona is a striking example of how those changes — and the bureaucratic fallout — may have hurt Americans who qualified for aid. The number of Arizonans on food stamps has plummeted by half — a loss of nearly 500,000 people, including about 200,000 children, according to the latest available state data.

Federal officials praised Arizona last month for carrying out the president’s sweeping changes to the social safety net, declaring the state was “leading the way” in directing benefits to the right people and reducing “waste, fraud and abuse.” But many tracking SNAP enrollment say Arizona’s steep drop-off is instead a sign that the system is broken.

“They’re making the process too hard,” Flowers said as she waited with a friend, now navigating that system, at a benefits office in Phoenix. Just outside, a man tried the phone number he was given to set up an interview for food stamps and got a recording about “extremely high call volume” before the line went dead.

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Related:

ARIZONA DONALD TRUMP SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

This writer did a search for the word 'illegal' in the WaPo story, and got no results, but we have to ask: how many of these Arizonans are actually illegal aliens? And why didn't WaPo report that?

We all know why.

There should be no objection to cleaning up welfare programs. Fraud and mismanagement takes money out of the pockets of those who truly need it.

They omit this from the story, as well.

Would this surprise us?

No. No, it would not.

Everyone is drawing that conclusion, and the WaPo's omission of any mention of illegal aliens seems to confirm our suspicions.

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And it was caused by design.

You'd be hard-pressed to find Americans who oppose food stamps and assistance for those American citizens who truly need it. Most of us are fine with a temporary program to help people who fall on hard times. But that's not what SNAP had become. It evolved into a lifestyle for far too many Americans, and a benefit that drew and kept illegal aliens in our country.

We saw videos and stories of SNAP recipients loading up their carts with soda, junk food, and steaks while working Americans had to budget and make sacrifices to afford groceries. We objected to the injustice, the waste, and the rampant fraud, which Townhall has covered extensively.

The Trump administration is cleaning that up, and it makes all the right people mad.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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