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Tipsheet

Here's How Many People Stopped Receiving SNAP Benefits So Far

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 12:00 PM
Here's How Many People Stopped Receiving SNAP Benefits So Far
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cleaning up the fraud and waste in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been a priority for the Trump administration. Stricter requirements, including work requirements, as well as removing illegal aliens from the program has helped.

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That means from January of last year through January of this year, 4.3 million people have stopped receiving SNAP benefits. So-called 'experts' say it's because the program is 'harder to access.'

Here's more:

Nearly 4.3 million Americans stopped receiving SNAP benefits from January 2025 through January 2026, largely because of new requirements put in place by Republicans when they passed the massive tax cut bill last year, experts say. 

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, has seen a 10% decrease in the number of participants since President Donald Trump took office for a second term. 

The Trump administration attributes the big drop to a strong economy and weeding out fraud, but those who study food insecurity say it’s because the program is harder to access. 

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins this week said a large reason for the dip is because of fraud. 

"A lot of it is people taking the program that shouldn’t have been," she said.

Just the other day, Rollins revealed that 14,000 SNAP recipients in one state were also driving luxury cars.

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Related:

ECONOMY ILLEGAL ALIEN SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

COVID ruined the concept of "experts" forever.

There was so much fraud and waste in the program, and that was taking SNAP funds from people who actually need it.

Bingo.

Remember when Democrats cared about making people work? Good times.

Able-bodied adults or illegal aliens.

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That's a lot of people. Which is why the use of the word "Americans" is meant to hide the truth.

That's a lot of people on SNAP to begin with. Making some of them work is a good idea.

So many Americans work hard, budget, and sacrifice to make ends meet and the government just gives our tax money away to people who refuse to do any of that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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