Here's How Many People Stopped Receiving SNAP Benefits So Far

Cleaning up the fraud and waste in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been a priority for the Trump administration. Stricter requirements, including work requirements, as well as removing illegal aliens from the program has helped.

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That means from January of last year through January of this year, 4.3 million people have stopped receiving SNAP benefits. So-called 'experts' say it's because the program is 'harder to access.'

Nearly 4.3 million Americans stopped receiving SNAP benefits from January 2025 through January 2026. Experts say it's because of changes that make the program harder to access. https://t.co/A6y8JZptwn — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 4, 2026

Here's more:

Nearly 4.3 million Americans stopped receiving SNAP benefits from January 2025 through January 2026, largely because of new requirements put in place by Republicans when they passed the massive tax cut bill last year, experts say. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, has seen a 10% decrease in the number of participants since President Donald Trump took office for a second term. The Trump administration attributes the big drop to a strong economy and weeding out fraud, but those who study food insecurity say it’s because the program is harder to access. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins this week said a large reason for the dip is because of fraud. "A lot of it is people taking the program that shouldn’t have been," she said.

Just the other day, Rollins revealed that 14,000 SNAP recipients in one state were also driving luxury cars.

For the love of all that’s good, update your editorial policies to ban the phrase, “experts say”.



That’s the signal that everything that follows is absolute HORSES***. — BG Burton (@CuriousInkCo) May 4, 2026

COVID ruined the concept of "experts" forever.

Hardest hit will the the nail salons that get paid from women selling their EBT cards for 50 cents on the dollar. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) May 4, 2026

There was so much fraud and waste in the program, and that was taking SNAP funds from people who actually need it.

Harder to access by illegal immigrants and people who should be working. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 4, 2026

Bingo.

Everyone complaining about a President CLINTON law now being enforced. pic.twitter.com/z0OJ8mydFp — Jennifer Rote 🐰 🇺🇸 (@wildnmild4u) May 5, 2026

Remember when Democrats cared about making people work? Good times.

Translation: 4.3 million able-bodied adults without dependents are off food stamps for refusing to work or volunteer 20 hrs/week or are ineligible. Good. Time to break the cycle of dependency and respect taxpayer resources. — Kristi Stahr 🇺🇲 (@KristiMStahr) May 4, 2026

Able-bodied adults or illegal aliens.

You're telling me 1% of the entire US population was either:

- Immigrant on SNAP

- Able-bodied person refusing to work on SNAP https://t.co/OYb9kcZMj2 pic.twitter.com/JxpM0loy1Z — varrock (@varrock) May 4, 2026

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That's a lot of people. Which is why the use of the word "Americans" is meant to hide the truth.

These totals keep getting worse and it shows why socialism won’t work



The new requirements are able bodied adults over 18 without kids under 14 need to work, go to school or volunteer 20 hours/week



We now are finding out that there are 4.3 Million Americans who fall in this… https://t.co/mHou2pgHcS — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 4, 2026

That's a lot of people on SNAP to begin with. Making some of them work is a good idea.

Simply requiring those living on the taxpayer's dime to work for 20 hours a week, or do training/volunteering for that much time, and 4.3 million people refused



Productive Americans worked 40, 60, even 80 hours a week to pay taxes so that those who refused to even work 20 could… https://t.co/PlFH0eHeYq — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) May 4, 2026

So many Americans work hard, budget, and sacrifice to make ends meet and the government just gives our tax money away to people who refuse to do any of that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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