A Minnesota Somali Politician Had the Audacity to Call for More Childcare Funding

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who murders his parents and asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan. But we can add a new definition to chutzpah: a Somali politician in Minnesota asking for more childcare funding after billions in childcare fraud was uncovered just a few months ago.

Advertisement

But that's exactly what Abdi Daisane, who is running for the Minnesota House District 14A. Daisane also owns and operates the Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Somalian MN State Rep candidate called for more funding for daycares



He owns a daycare receiving tax dollars with dozens of repeat violations and unpaid fines



Because of course pic.twitter.com/Npod8wCOpV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

"When the only way to keep a roof over your family's head is to work three jobs, we're not doing our job to address access to quality housing. When you cannot find adequate daycare for your children and unwillingly leave the workforce to care for them, we're not doing our job to ensure safe and accessible childcare," Daisane said. "When your children attend schools with crowded classrooms, we're not creating an environment where teachers can succeed and children can learn. Access to resources I needed to start my business has allowed my family to thrive. Not everyone has access to those resources. And not just the capital, but the time to pursue your dreams."

But it turns out Daisane's childcare has problems of its own. According to Minnesota's Department of Human Services (DHS), he was fined $400 in 2024 for two background study violations involving staff working with children without proper or up-to-date background studies. In 2022, the City of St. Cloud took him to court for $1,100 in citations, and Alpha News reported in 2025 that the childcare center has been cited for numerous violations since opening in 2017. During repeated licensing reviews conducted in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Blooming Kids Child Care was cited for multiple violations. Some of the violations from those years include “The correct number of qualified staff were not present,” “Staff orientation training did not include all required items,” “Children did not have daily access to all interest areas,” “Equipment and furniture were not in good repair,” “Areas used by children were not in good repair,” “the program’s space was not clean,” and “Documentation was not available to show that a teacher met qualifications.” Additionally, a 2021 “Maltreatment Investigation” into Blooming Kids Child Care Center found that “Children’s files did not contain immunization documentation,” and “Children’s files did not contain physical exam documentation.” According to information from DHS, all the violations from both the “Maltreatment Investigation” and the multiple licensing reviews were corrected. Separately, records indicate that Daisane was taken to court by the city of St. Cloud in May 2022 for failure to pay upwards of $1100 in citations. The case was settled a few months later; the court documents do not explain what the citations stemmed from.

Minnesota's childcare centers were at the center of a massive fraud scandal that saw millions of dollars go to fake daycares with no children present, dark buildings or locations in houses, and shady record-keeping. Some of that money went to the Somali Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab, and fraudsters used the funds to buy luxury items, including cars and houses.

Minnesota does not have a funding problem. It does not need additional funding for daycare, housing, or other welfare programs. It needs to clean up the fraud, jail the fraudsters, and deport anyone who is here illegally

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.