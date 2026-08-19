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El-Sayed Staffer Just Compared This Campaign Ad to the KKK

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 19, 2026 12:00 PM
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El-Sayed Staffer Just Compared This Campaign Ad to the KKK
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman El-Sayed is trying to lose his race.

Mason Pressler, a staffer for El-Sayed’s campaign, reacted to an ad his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, posted on social media.

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The ad shows Rogers riding around in a vintage red pickup truck while waving American flags. To sane people, it’s just a regular campaign ad aimed at appealing to regular, salt of the earth folks. But to Pressler, it meant something else.

In a post on X, Pressler said Rogers’ campaign “has the aesthetics of a 1960s white flight suburb and a KKK cross burning.”

That’s right, folks. Driving a pickup truck and waving an American flag is akin to the Ku Klux Klan, which once fomented racist terrorism across the country. This is the type of attitude that alienates potential voters. But perhaps El-Sayed and his team think they can win without winning the support of those who drive pickup trucks.

Naturally, Pressler was pilloried on social media.

But this isn’t the first controversy related to the El-Sayed campaign:

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The Democratic candidate has been dogged for his particular brand of left-wing politics, even by some members of his own political party who believe he is too far left.

El-Sayed during his campaign has campaigned and partied with socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who is known for saying "America deserved 9/11," praising Mao Zedong and Communist China, arguing that capitalists should be murdered in the streets and spewing a litany of antisemitic comments.

The far-left candidate also argued against the Second Amendment in videos discovered among the 100 he hid from public view from his YouTube channel. In an unearthed essay, he drew a parallel between President Donald Trump and Osama Bin Laden.

What’s even funnier about this is that it assumes only white folks live in these areas and drive these vehicles. I live in rural Louisiana on a street that has one white family living on it. The rest are black.

I can attest that these black folks drive pickup trucks. Several have American flags. There are likely similar areas in Michigan. But being a progressive, El-Sayed and his ilk are often out of touch with regular people, which could cost him in the midterm elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | MIKE ROGERS
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