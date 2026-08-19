Another Member of the DSA Has Been Exposed As a Spoiled Rich Kid Cosplaying As a Communist

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their movement to turn America into a communist nation are supported largely by over-educated white leftists. Those people often have another thing in common, too: they're all rich and spoiled, too. Cea Weaver, a housing advisor for Zohran Mamdani, wants to take away everyone's private property while her mom owns a mansion down in Tennessee.

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And now DSA leader Gustavo Gordillo lives in a $1.5 million New York City property paid for by mommy and daddy, who are millionaires.

Anti-rich DSA leader Gustavo Gordillo lives it up in posh $1.5M NYC pad paid for by millionaire parents https://t.co/vjw469fFUc pic.twitter.com/aJk3TeXpJW — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2026

Here's more:

The millionaire parents of a whiny top DSA leader have set up their socialist son in a $1.5 million Brooklyn home — where he lives while railing against the rich and property ownership, The Post has learned. Gustavo Gordillo, the 38-year-old co-chair of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, is peddling his anti-capitalist lefty agenda while enjoying the life in the two-story, nearly 2,000-square-foot row home on a gentrifying tree-lined block in Bed-Stuy. “I wish my family could afford to buy me a million-dollar home,” said local renter Faith Smith, 36 — who called the socialist Yale University grad a hypocrite. “It’s a rich kid,’’ she said of the Yalie. “That’s basically people who don’t have to deal with the struggles we have to deal with.” The Ivy League radical’s converted single-family home was bought in 2019 by his mommy and daddy through a dummy corporation, Chucuito LLC, for just under $1 million, property records show.

These socialists do not represent the working class. What they want is to keep the working class from gaining wealth, owning property, and improving their lives.

What a bunch of frauds 😂 — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) August 19, 2026

Dangerous, power-hungry frauds.

Nothing exposes a trust-fund radical faster than reality. He demands the elimination of private property for everyone else while sleeping soundly in a luxury brownstone funded entirely by his wealthy parents. Hypocrisy at its absolute peak. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) August 19, 2026

They will never give up their properties, their wealth, or their lifestyles.

Someone also asked if his parents would be paying Mamdani's pied-a-terre tax.

I wonder if @NYCDSA co-chair @unionGustavo's parents will pay the pied-a-terre tax on the rowhouse they bought him in Bed-Stuy (Gustavo *E.* Gordillo is the father of our local Gustavo *L.*). The home showed up on the list Mamdani's office released.

Fair market value: $1,457,000 https://t.co/IpiZWK1tkY pic.twitter.com/eBrJOzDHF6 — Will Bredderman (@WillBredderman) August 18, 2026

Despite being on Mamdani's list, it does not qualify for the tax. Of course, nothing is stopping Gordillo's parents from voluntarily paying more in taxes. In the interest of fairness and all that.

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The NYC-DSA co-chair currently lives in a $1.5M Brooklyn townhouse his parents bought for him.



You literally cannot make up a more ridiculous story. https://t.co/RUcmjKYtvH — daniela (@daniela__127) August 18, 2026

If the DSA weren't determined to destroy America, and called the Constitution an obstacle to their revolution, it would be almost amusing. They're all rich theater kids who haven't had to do an honest day's work in their lives. But instead of being grateful, productive members of society, they want to ruin our nation because they hate it.

Meanwhile, the working class keeps rejecting their nonsense, and we need to keep rejecting their nonsense until they go away.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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