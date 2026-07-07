Another Business Flees the Failing State of Illinois, Thanks to Democrats in Springfield

Back in February, Townhall told you how the Chicago Bears — one of the most storied and iconic teams in football — were eyeing a move from the Windy City to western Indiana, where things were safer and more affordable for the team and fans.

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In early June, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors voted to advance the stadium project in Hammond, Indiana. Barring any last-minute surprises, ABC 7 is reporting this is a 'done deal.' The Bears were in Chicago for a century and a half, and all it took was a couple of years of Democratic Party rule to make them run away.

But they're not the only business leaving Chicago. Hardware giant True Value, which had its headquarters in Chicago for almost 80 years, announced it's moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana.

After 78 years in Chicago, True Value’s HQ is bolting to Fort Wayne, Indiana.



Pritzker called Indiana a low-wage state that isn’t attractive to anyone.



Hundreds of jobs just chose Indiana over his Illinois anyway.



Another one fleeing his sky-high taxes and endless regulations.… pic.twitter.com/WrmQA60Bun — Jen (@IlliniJen) July 5, 2026

Mark Hespen, reporting from the Illinois Capitol, reported on the move.

"As the Fourth of July nears, some bad news for the state of Illinois," he said. "Another major employer has announced it is moving its headquarters out of the Land of Lincoln. Do It Best Group recently announced it will relocate True Value's headquarters from Chicago to Fort Wayne, Indiana."

"The announcement marks the latest in a series of high-profile departures in Illinois under Governor Pritzker," Hespen continued, "major companies including Caterpillar, Boeing, Morton Salt, Tyson Foods, and Citadel have all left while the Governor has been in office and moved their headquarters out of the state of Illinois, raising continued concerns about Illinois business climate and long-term economic competitiveness."

"Now Senate Republicans continue to advance legislation aimed at improving Illinois' competitiveness, encouraging investment, and keeping businesses and jobs in the state of Illinois," he said. "Like Senate Bill 3786, which would create a legacy tax credit to encourage businesses that are already headquartered in Illinois to remain and continue to invest in Illinois."

"That legislation hasn't moved anywhere in the Democratic-led Senate, and another business is on its way out of the Land of Lincoln, under Governor Pritzker," Hespen added.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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