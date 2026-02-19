Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way.

Democratic policies are so bad that it appears the Chicago Bears, the historic team that has called Soldier Field home for more than 50 years, are poised to pull up stakes and build a new stadium just across the border in red-state Indiana.

The NFL team, citing the aging of Soldier Field and its commuter-unfriendly locale near Lake Michigan, has been trying to get approval for a new stadium, with a possible move to Arlington Heights, IL. However, the Democrats in Springfield have been dragging their feet on the process and now it looks like Indiana is making moves to bring the franchise to its state instead.

This morning, Indiana Governor Mike Braun posted on X that his state is "open for business."

Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears. We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. If… — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) February 19, 2026

"Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears. We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal," Braun wrote on X. "If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly. The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers."

The Bears also issued a statement, calling the passage of SB 27 "the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date."

"The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

Here's more from NBC5:

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the pause in discussion was requested by the Bears. "Illinois was ready to move this bill forward. After a productive three hour meeting yesterday, the Bears leaders requested the ILGA pause the hearing to make further tweaks to the bill. This morning, we were surprised to see a statement lauding Indiana and ignoring Illinois," spokesman Matt Hill wrote on X. Illinois lawmakers have been meeting frequently with the team to discuss the parameters of a deal to have a new stadium constructed in suburban Arlington Heights That deal would lock in property tax rates and also help to finance infrastructure improvements around the stadium, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week confirmed that lawmakers are continuing to have near-daily meetings with Bears officials. Still, some suburban officials say the process has been taking too long. “Our region has been asleep at the wheel for the past three years,” Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica said. “It’s a problem. It’s the only reason that Indiana looks like a more viable option than the Chicagoland area.” Illinois lawmakers do have more time to negotiate with the Bears prior to the end of their legislative session. While Indiana’s legislature will be in session through the end of February, Illinois’ General Assembly will be in session through the end of May.

That the Illinois' General Assembly is in session until May isn't a point in their favor. It's clear the Bears want to move on this and are happy with the results they're getting from Indianapolis.

GP LOL, Chicago/Illinois Democrats drove Illinois's only NFL franchise out of state. https://t.co/jF6uniOcPS — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 19, 2026

Take a bow, Pritzker and Johnson. This is all on you.

Sports teams are also now fleeing blue states — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) February 19, 2026

There's nothing to encourage anyone to remain in blue states.

Pritzker when he has to keep the bears in Illinois pic.twitter.com/EWbVXvBm1n — Powder Blue Punch🇹🇹 (@LSU_Failures) February 19, 2026

That's pretty clever.

Imagine being the governor who lost the Bears, a century-old cornerstone of Chicago.



This is the ultimate indictment of JB’s policies: a state made so expensive and so mismanaged it can’t even keep its most iconic institution. pic.twitter.com/5W6sUL6Hya — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) February 19, 2026

It's what Democrats do best: destroy everything they touch.

And no, the distance between Hammond, Indiana and Soldier Field is not that dramatic. According to Google Maps, it's a 31-minute drive in normal traffic and only 27 miles.

It's incredible to think that's all it takes to have a business-friendly environment in which to run an NFL team.

Of course, this isn't a done deal, but it's not looking good for Springfield Democrats and Chicago. And rather than re-evaluating their policies that led to the Bears heading across the border, Democrats will undoubtedly attack the franchise and the NFL for daring to go where they're wanted and where government doesn't gum up the works or make things insanely expensive.

