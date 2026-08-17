Worshipping Moloch in Massachusetts

Judges 2:11-14 (New American Standard Bible), "Then the sons of Israel did evil in the sight of the Lord and served the Baals, and they forsook the Lord, the God of their fathers, who had brought them out of the land of Egypt, and followed other gods from among the gods of the peoples who were around them, and bowed themselves down to them; thus they provoked the Lord to anger. So they forsook the Lord and served Baal and the Ashtaroth. The anger of the Lord burned against Israel, and He gave them into the hands of plunderers who plundered them; and He sold them into the hands of their enemies around them, so that they could no longer stand before their enemies."

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Those who know the Old Testament will immediately understand the correlation between the title of this missive and the aforementioned verse from the Book of Judges. After the death of Joshua, and some subsequent generations, the children of Israel forgot the pledge in response to Joshua's challenge from Joshua 24:14-15 (New American Standard Bible), "Now therefore, fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and truth; and put away the gods which your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve: whether the gods which your fathers served which were beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."

Because they did not tell the story of their deliverance from Egypt and God's blessing in bringing them to the promised land to future generations, Israel did indeed fall down to worship other gods. One of the gods of the Baals was the god Moloch; he was the god of child sacrifice. Israel adopted this heinous practice; even some kings sacrificed their own children into the fire of Moloch. And as it says in Judges, the anger of the Lord burned against them.

Last week in the birthplace of our American fight for freedom, liberty, and independence, the state of Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey signed into law the murder of children in the womb right up to their birth. First, let me make something very clear: in the military, we "abort" a mission when something is not going as planned. What Gov. Healey signed into law was the permission and acceptance to enact infanticide by way of dismembering unborn babies in the womb. A mother's womb is supposed to be the safest place for God's everyday miracle, life. Yet Maura Healey and the accompanying priestesses of Moloch, who smiled and clapped, have now condoned the shedding of innocent blood, and for what reason? Why is it that these so-called "college-educated, elitist, leftist" women have such a disdain for our unborn babies that they would embrace their brutal, disgusting death, no different from the crimes committed by one Dr. Kermit Gosnell? Massachusetts, which already allowed the dismemberment of babies in the womb up to 24 weeks, now has made this horrific procedure law up to birth. This law puts Massachusetts right in line with China and North Korea. Then again, this is what Marxists desire.

The first unalienable right endowed to us by our Creator, the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God, which is enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, is Life. It would appear that the principles of Natural Rights theory have little to no meaning to the acolytes of Moloch. They are more than willing to have the blood of innocent babies flowing in their streets, and celebrate it. I, for one, am tired of these Marxist leftists and their incessant commercials about saving dogs, cats, and animals, while they celebrate the murder of unborn babies. And it is not just their hatred of unborn babies, but it is an utter disdain for our children. The ones that are allowed to be born and survive, they then seek to mutilate their little bodies under the deceptive guise of "gender-affirming care," just an intellectual designation for child mutilation.

Not only that, these Marxists, especially leftist women, would prefer to champion murderers, rapists, and child sex predators, be they American citizens or illegal aliens. They demand that criminals be released, criminal illegal immigrants be given amnesty and not deported. They take their own children to witness the sexual perversion of men parading about as women. Yet, where is their greatest joy? Yes, as we witnessed the modern-day Stygian witches surrounding Maura Healey, gleeful over dismembering unborn babies. They call themselves "pro-choice," but that is also a deceptive lie. Deuteronomy 30:19 (New American Standard Bible), "I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live, you and your descendants." I am sure that Texas State Rep. James Talarico would try to twist this, asserting that God is "pro-choice." He is doing a darn fine job manipulating Biblical scripture for his delusional political gain.

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And where are the men? Psalm 127:3-5 (New American Standard Bible), "Behold, children are a gift of the Lord, The fruit of the womb is a reward, Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, So are the children of one's youth. How blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them; They will not be ashamed When they speak with their enemies in the gate." I think we all recall Barack Hussein Obama's disturbing quote that "I don't want them [his daughters] punished with a baby." I can tell you, being the Dad of two daughters and Pa-Pop to two little boys, with number three grandson due in December, it is indeed a blessing. And Gov. Healey's demonic edict, much the same as Pharaoh Ramses', is personal for me. See, my youngest grandson, Levi Allen, was born at seven months, three pounds and two ounces. He will be three years old this October, and is a thriving, healthy little boy. Gov. Healey and her servants of Moloch would have him, American unborn babies, gifts from God, destroyed piece by piece in the womb.

Perhaps Biblical truth regarding the sacrifice of our unborn children does not affect you. Maybe this will. Maura Healey and her sisters of the traveling darkness are just the continuation of the vision of another white woman, one who was a white supremacist and a racist, one who spoke at Ku Klux Klan rallies: Margaret Sanger. It was Sanger who founded the organization that prides itself on dismembering unborn babies in the womb: Planned Parenthood. It was Sanger who referred to blacks as "undesirable and human weeds." Even Hillary Clinton was awarded the Margaret Sanger Award. There has been a total genocide of unborn Black babies in America since 1973 to the tune of over 20 million. And as previously mentioned, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was a present-day Josef Mengele, who, by the way, adopted Sanger's theories on eugenics.

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Yes, I am pro-choice! I choose Life, the first unalienable right. I choose to be a voice for the voiceless, the most vulnerable and helpless in our society, our unborn children. I am disgusted by what Maura Healey did last week, but I offer her this recommendation.

Governor Healey, you should rescind this law, then repent for signing it in the first place. If you refuse to, or fail to do so, then I share this Bible verse with you: Galatians 6:7 (New American Standard Bible), "Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man [woman, YOU] sows, this he [she, YOU] will also reap." I refer back to Judges 2:11-14. You do not want the anger of the Lord to burn against you, especially as you are destroying His blessing, His gift, the gift of Life.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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