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Tipsheet

Another Islamic Influencer Is Targeting Our Dogs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 4:00 PM
Another Islamic Influencer Is Targeting Our Dogs
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

A few months ago, the Left was outraged by Rep. Randy Fine saying that he, and most Americans, would choose their dogs over the Islamists who would seek to ban dogs from the public. It's long been known that Muslims find dogs filthy and against their religion. In the U.K., the government is considering dog bans because our canine friends are an obstacle to diversifying the British countryside.

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Rep. Fine's comments came after a Muslim in New York, Nerdeen Kiswani, said NYC is coming to Islam and that dogs do not belong as indoor pets. Islam isn't the only avenue by which the Left hopes to ban dogs, however. Environmentalists have targeted man's best friend, too, because they eat meat and have 'too big' a carbon footprint.

Now Sneako, a Muslim streamer, is demanding restrictions on dogs because he finds them gross.

This will end very badly for the Left. Americans will tolerate a lot, but there are a lot of childless Leftists who will absolutely go to the mattresses for their beloved pooches.

This writer had to put her 13-year-old dog to sleep in December and said she wasn't going to get another dog for a while, if at all. If Islamists and environmentalists try to ban dogs, she will get half a dozen of them.

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Related:

FLORIDA GAVIN NEWSOM ISLAM UNITED KINGDOM

A backwards, messed up one.

This is the only way, and the moderate option.

Yes. Watch for Muslim-majority areas to try to ban or restrict dogs, violence against pet owners, and the like.

This is the only correct response.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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