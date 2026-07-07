Another Islamic Influencer Is Targeting Our Dogs

A few months ago, the Left was outraged by Rep. Randy Fine saying that he, and most Americans, would choose their dogs over the Islamists who would seek to ban dogs from the public. It's long been known that Muslims find dogs filthy and against their religion. In the U.K., the government is considering dog bans because our canine friends are an obstacle to diversifying the British countryside.

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Rep. Fine's comments came after a Muslim in New York, Nerdeen Kiswani, said NYC is coming to Islam and that dogs do not belong as indoor pets. Islam isn't the only avenue by which the Left hopes to ban dogs, however. Environmentalists have targeted man's best friend, too, because they eat meat and have 'too big' a carbon footprint.

Now Sneako, a Muslim streamer, is demanding restrictions on dogs because he finds them gross.

SNEAKO, a Muslim streamer who lives in Miami, demands that Americans keep their dogs at home because they are gross:



"F**k your dog. Keep your dog home. Dogs are gross and haram, and this is a sign from Allah. Have a child, not a bunch of f***ing dogs. F**k your dogs in Miami." pic.twitter.com/R65Zki4Z9Y — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 6, 2026

This will end very badly for the Left. Americans will tolerate a lot, but there are a lot of childless Leftists who will absolutely go to the mattresses for their beloved pooches.

Dammit. Now I've got to go out and get some dogs. My cats will not be happy, but if Muslims hate dogs, I absolutely love dogs. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Frankie Sealy (@RakaRight) July 7, 2026

This writer had to put her 13-year-old dog to sleep in December and said she wasn't going to get another dog for a while, if at all. If Islamists and environmentalists try to ban dogs, she will get half a dozen of them.

What kind of God declares Dogs as haram but rewards terrorists and rapists with heaven?? https://t.co/OMP1tgiaK8 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 7, 2026

A backwards, messed up one.

They are not here to live as Americans. They are here to conquer. Ban Islam

In America. https://t.co/RgDGE83Fph — Kira (@Kiradavis) July 6, 2026

This is the only way, and the moderate option.

Dog ownership is going to be a major point of contention for years to come.



Fellow Americans, do not give up your dog! https://t.co/HM4EufrOhg — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 7, 2026

Yes. Watch for Muslim-majority areas to try to ban or restrict dogs, violence against pet owners, and the like.

I don't have a dog, but I am going to get one now. That's it. Don't like dogs? Don't get one. Don't move to the West.



America will never be a muslim nation. I will never wear a hijab nor chador. We will live as a free people. https://t.co/Q2G08q4Emj — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) July 7, 2026

This is the only correct response.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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