SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, But Good Luck,...
Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in...
House Dems Are Melting Down Over Senate Deal to End the Shutdown
Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It
This Supreme Court Case Could Be a Game-Changer for Future Elections
Anchorage School District Puts Disclaimer Distancing Itself From the Viewpoints in Our Fou...
First 'Openly Trans' New Hampshire Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Charges
Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now
Check Out the Misleading NY Post Headline About a Beloved Long Island Veteran...
The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer
VIP
Kansas Gun Case a Prime Example of Absolute Stupidity
VIP
Guns, the Founding Fathers, and Consequences Betray Oregon Court's Ignorance
From Survival to Hope: The Struggle of Jews in the Former Soviet Union
Tipsheet

The AP Story About Our Pets' Carbon Footprint Left Out One Very Important Bit of Information

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 2:30 PM
Sarah Ause Kichas/Best Friends Animal Society via AP

Last week, the Associated Press made it very clear that the environmentalist Left is coming for our beloved family pets. They're not the first outlet to decry the "carbon footprint" of our four-legged friends, and they won't be the last. 

Advertisement

In August, KOMO News reported that dogs eat meat, which is bad for the planet, and in April, Mother Jones said dogs have "extensive and multifarious" impacts on the climate.

If there's a surefire way to get people to turn against you, it's to threaten to take away Fido and Fluffy. People love their pets and, bluntly, for a lot of childless Leftists, they're the only family they've got.

But not only is the AP a bunch of miserable thieves of joy, they're also dishonest. We knew that, but here's proof in the form of a Community Note:

The AP did away with any semblance of journalistic ethics ages ago, but we'll still hammer them over this.

It turns out that Billy Nicholles, the guy featured in the AP report, is a sales consultant for a plant-based dog food company called Omni Pet.

The AP didn't disclose it.

But here's the entire Community Note with the link to Nicholles' LinkedIn profile:

Billy Nicholles, the activist whose views are aired in this video, is a sales consultant for plant-based dogfood company Omni Pet. linkedin.com/in/billy-nicho…

Note needed as AP did not disclose this financial interest.

Recommended

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ASSOCIATED PRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

Here's the AP's original post and video, sans any disclaimer:

It's weird how the AP had no interest in disclosing this very important fact to readers. The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife, especially as the AP's X bio reads, "Advancing the power of facts, globally."

Harsh, but fair.

If they want an actual civil war, try taking away our pets.

Advertisement

The point is not the pets' carbon footprint. The point is, these Leftists want total control over every aspect of our lives.

"You'll own nothing, and you'll like it" and all that.

Environmentalists are fine with countries impoverishing themselves in the name of "saving the planet." Everyone will be equally poor and miserable.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It Jeff Charles
The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer Amy Curtis
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, But Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement