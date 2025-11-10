The AP Story About Our Pets' Carbon Footprint Left Out One Very Important Bit of Information

Last week, the Associated Press made it very clear that the environmentalist Left is coming for our beloved family pets. They're not the first outlet to decry the "carbon footprint" of our four-legged friends, and they won't be the last.

In August, KOMO News reported that dogs eat meat, which is bad for the planet, and in April, Mother Jones said dogs have "extensive and multifarious" impacts on the climate.

If there's a surefire way to get people to turn against you, it's to threaten to take away Fido and Fluffy. People love their pets and, bluntly, for a lot of childless Leftists, they're the only family they've got.

But not only is the AP a bunch of miserable thieves of joy, they're also dishonest. We knew that, but here's proof in the form of a Community Note:

Not sure what's more delicious--the AP's typical idiocy, or the community note that correctly calls out their lack of journalistic ethics. https://t.co/jmUbik7DCK — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) November 8, 2025

The AP did away with any semblance of journalistic ethics ages ago, but we'll still hammer them over this.

It turns out that Billy Nicholles, the guy featured in the AP report, is a sales consultant for a plant-based dog food company called Omni Pet.

The AP didn't disclose it.

But here's the entire Community Note with the link to Nicholles' LinkedIn profile:

Billy Nicholles, the activist whose views are aired in this video, is a sales consultant for plant-based dogfood company Omni Pet. linkedin.com/in/billy-nicho…



Note needed as AP did not disclose this financial interest.

Here's the AP's original post and video, sans any disclaimer:

Pets have a pretty sizable climate impact. But not all carbon...pawprints...are created equal. So if you’re looking to get a pet, which ones emit the least? And if you’ve already got one, how do you make sure it has the smallest foot (or paw) print? There are some options. pic.twitter.com/T7jliUMF0d — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2025

It's weird how the AP had no interest in disclosing this very important fact to readers. The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife, especially as the AP's X bio reads, "Advancing the power of facts, globally."

Dip has special instructions to not wait until journalists are dead to go for their eyeballs. pic.twitter.com/HU9pPt4q1y — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 4, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

From my six cats to your journalists: https://t.co/YfoQ6jlV63 pic.twitter.com/pPulWgHSlh — Universal Quacks (@UniversalQuacks) November 5, 2025

If they want an actual civil war, try taking away our pets.

The climate impact of people who own pets is negligible compared to the other industrial complexes out there.



Are you f***ing kidding me? https://t.co/sjXgXbrAqO — ~ Selinye, Rofellos's Advocate ~ (@selinye) November 4, 2025

The point is not the pets' carbon footprint. The point is, these Leftists want total control over every aspect of our lives.

If you liked the Chinese Communist Party's one-child policy, you're going to love the climate activist zero-pets policy. https://t.co/7nY48FBeMM — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) November 4, 2025

"You'll own nothing, and you'll like it" and all that.

None of this matters in the slightest. It’s all silliness. The countries that worry about it will become poor, the ones that don’t will not. https://t.co/0pe7yWpI99 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 4, 2025

Environmentalists are fine with countries impoverishing themselves in the name of "saving the planet." Everyone will be equally poor and miserable.

