The U.K.’s Latest Diversity Scheme Has a Bone to Pick With Dogs

The U.K. has decided its countryside is problematic and has a plan to make it more "diverse" by importing Muslims into the region. That poses a problem, of course, because the people in the countryside like their dogs and their pubs, both of which are offensive to their new neighbors. And in a world where intersectionality and toxic empathy rule, guess who wins? It's not the puppies or the pints.

🚨🇬🇧 “One of the problems in the countryside is dogs - Muslims don’t like dogs”



Liberal Leftist commentator says the countryside is racist & people shouldn’t take their dogs because Muslims find dogs to be Haram.



These people are truly insane. pic.twitter.com/BaDiANd29P — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 2, 2026

"We've got a problem...and one of the problems is dogs. And this isn't just about the fact that a lot of Muslims find dogs very difficult, it is about people do not know how to control their dogs," the woman said.

Here's more from The Express:

The British countryside faces being transformed into a less "white environment" with pubs in particular targeted as "unwelcome" towards members of the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities by nationwide diversity plans. Authorities in rural regions, including the Chilterns and the Cotswolds, have committed to drawing more minorities under schemes devised by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). The initiatives stem from Defra-commissioned reports that claimed the countryside would become "irrelevant" in a multicultural society, as it was a "white environment" principally enjoyed by the "white middle class."

The best way to make people turn against you is to go after their beloved four-legged family members. Last summer, environmentalists warned we'd have to give up Fido because dogs eat meat, have too large of a carbon footprint, and have "extensive and multifarious" impact on the environment.

The backlash was swift, but that doesn't mean the Left won't stop. They'll use the "offense" of Muslims, both in the U.K. and the U.S. to restrict and then outright ban our beloved dogs.

Come and take them pic.twitter.com/dSGvfJBj2w — Amelia (@AmeliajakSolana) February 2, 2026

The revolution will begin over a Golden Retriever.

Insanity. If you don’t like dogs don’t live in a country where people have dogs https://t.co/5HEjlTU1LP — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 2, 2026

That's the sensible approach. But Leftists aren't sensible.

When you decide to move to a country, your goal should be to assimilate - otherwise you are part of an invasion... https://t.co/zBwaJNGkN1 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) February 2, 2026

The invasion is the point.

Import Third World savages who hate your golden retriever - great plan. https://t.co/sL2tNoXSQv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2026

Anything to destroy the West.

New 'Dog Tax' to be introduced in the UK? https://t.co/8IIaA0VWhq — Britannia Man Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔🇬🇧 (@EnglishManDanB) February 3, 2026

If they don't outright ban dogs, they'll tax them out of existence.

This is how we know the UK is dying, and we'll soon have to consider the UK, pushed by @10DowningStreet, a nuclear armed Muzzie nation, and re-target our ICBMs. https://t.co/dP0bSA3Uzz — Biff Zeppe (@BZsSaloon) February 2, 2026

Sad, really.

This is coming, under labours plans to "integrate" the racist countryside.



Aware that the @nationaltrust is actively considering banning all dogs from their estates/grounds - no doubt under pressure from the government.



They'll deny it, but whistle blowing staff have relatives https://t.co/k9nratNPXO — Cinnibob2 (@cinnibob2) February 3, 2026

When will Britain fight back against this?

