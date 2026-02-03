So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good
Flashback: That Time a White Lib Woman Said She Loved That Her Unofficial...
Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos
VIP
Nothing Says 'I'm Crazy' More Than Rich, Gated-Community Libs Raging About ICE
If You Get Your Morals From Musicians, You’re Probably a Moron
The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate
VIP
The 'Stolen Land' Paradox
A Test of Wills
Tax the Dog (Walker)
Billie Hellish
Alberta Pays More, Gets Less—and Performs Better
Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change
Tipsheet

The U.K.’s Latest Diversity Scheme Has a Bone to Pick With Dogs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 7:30 AM
Geoff Caddick/PA via AP

The U.K. has decided its countryside is problematic and has a plan to make it more "diverse" by importing Muslims into the region. That poses a problem, of course, because the people in the countryside like their dogs and their pubs, both of which are offensive to their new neighbors. And in a world where intersectionality and toxic empathy rule, guess who wins? It's not the puppies or the pints.

Advertisement

"We've got a problem...and one of the problems is dogs. And this isn't just about the fact that a lot of Muslims find dogs very difficult, it is about people do not know how to control their dogs," the woman said. 

Here's more from The Express:

The British countryside faces being transformed into a less "white environment" with pubs in particular targeted as "unwelcome"  towards members of the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities by nationwide diversity plans.

Authorities in rural regions, including the Chilterns and the Cotswolds, have committed to drawing more minorities under schemes devised by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

The initiatives stem from Defra-commissioned reports that claimed the countryside would become "irrelevant" in a multicultural society, as it was a "white environment" principally enjoyed by the "white middle class."

The best way to make people turn against you is to go after their beloved four-legged family members. Last summer, environmentalists warned we'd have to give up Fido because dogs eat meat, have too large of a carbon footprint, and have "extensive and multifarious" impact on the environment.

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY GUN RIGHTS ISLAM UNITED KINGDOM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

The backlash was swift, but that doesn't mean the Left won't stop. They'll use the "offense" of Muslims, both in the U.K. and the U.S. to restrict and then outright ban our beloved dogs.

The revolution will begin over a Golden Retriever.

That's the sensible approach. But Leftists aren't sensible.

The invasion is the point.

Anything to destroy the West.

If they don't outright ban dogs, they'll tax them out of existence.

Advertisement

Sad, really.

When will Britain fight back against this?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing Matt Vespa
Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change Joseph Chalfant
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement