Investigators Find 177 Dead Dogs With Gunshot Wounds at 'No Kill' Animal Rescue

Investigators in Fortuna, California uncovered the remains of 117 dogs, many of which bore gunshot wounds, buried in mass graves at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary earlier this week.

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The discovery occurred as part of a criminal investigation into animal cruelty and fraud at the facility, which presents itself as a safe refuge for unwanted pets.

The investigation began in late April after the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received reports of felony animal abuse, cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy occurring at the shelter. Residents provided videos showing the dogs being killed and buried on the property.

The FBI, California Department of Justice, and the USDA joined in on the investigation.

731 Dogs Murdered in Humboldt by a RESCUE-

Miranda's Rescue Investigation Update from Humboldt County Sheriff Willi... https://t.co/C9JXTLFXMV via @YouTube — Articulyssa (@articulyssa) July 1, 2026

While serving a second search warrant in late June, deputies used ground-penetrating radar to locate disturbed soil in open fields on the 50-acre property. BBC News reported that investigators recovered 117 intact canine remains from two excavation sites. They also found 21 dog skulls, hundreds of additional bones, and several microchips.

Forensic analysts found that many of the dogs had died from gunshot wounds. There were visible bullet fragments in X-rays of 70 bodies. They also found that a barn on the grounds appeared to serve as the killing area.

KQED reported that the sanctuary took in about 900 dogs since January 2025. However, the company could only document about 116 adoptions, which left the rest unaccounted for.

Yet, Miranda’s Rescue markets itself as a no-kill rescue, adoption, and sanctuary on its website. It claims to specialize in hard-to-place animals from shelters throughout Northern California.

Founder Shannon Miranda posted a statement on the site saying he has “devoted my life to rescuing and caring for animals through Miranda’s Rescue” and that “Recent media coverage and online commentary have presented an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture of our work.”

NorCal: Investigators excavating the Miranda’s Rescue (owned and operated by Shannon Miranda pictured below) property in Fortuna now say more than 730 animals received by the rescue since January 2025 remain unaccounted for. -KRCR News pic.twitter.com/1sVJusDPDr — ˶˃ News Reader Cat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) July 1, 2026

She explained that the organization does not “euthanize animals simply to make space” but that “there are rare circumstances in which euthanasia may be necessary—when an animal is suffering from a terminal condition or when it poses a serious, ongoing danger to people or other animals. In those situations, we make the most humane and responsible decision we can, always with public safety and animal welfare in mind.”

However, he did admit that one at least two occasions, the shelter was forced to put down dogs. One involved a dog that “killed a feral cat during a walk with a prospective adopter” before attacking another dog. The other situation involved an animal who lunged at a baby stroller. The owner further explained that in recent months, he informed other shelters that he will not “accept dogs they have already designated for euthanasia because of serious behavioral concerns.”

Still, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Detective Julian Aguilera maintains that Miranda killed the dogs “so that he could accept more from Oakland Animal Services for financial gain.” He concluded that the facility “murdered these dogs” to keep collecting intake fees while avoiding having to pay the costs associated with caring for the animals long-term.

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Indeed, the evidence that triggered the first search warrant indicated that Miranda killed at least eight dogs specifically “so that he could accept another lucrative shipment from Oakland.”

Other shelters that sent dogs to Miranda’s reported that the facility charged substantial fees to transfer the animals. They could pay between $500 and $1,500 per dog. Oakland Animal Services sent a total of 827 dogs to Miranda’s Rescue since 2020 and received $376,000 in fees.

Miranda’s also received funding from donors who believed they were supporting an organization that helped hard-to-place dogs.

Several shelters have cut ties with Miranda’s Rescue after its activities were revealed. Local governments suspended service contracts with the organization. Protesters have gathered outside the Humboldt County courthouse as residents and animal rights advocates demand accountability.

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