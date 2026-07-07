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Tipsheet

The Majority of Democrats Say They'd Rather Live Elsewhere

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 5:30 PM
The Majority of Democrats Say They'd Rather Live Elsewhere
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

We've seen poll after poll about Democrats hating America, feeling disappointed in their country, and rejecting patriotism. All of this is rooted in a very childish mindset: their party doesn't control Washington D.C. right now, so everything sucks.

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There's another poll that shows a majority of Democrats would actually prefer to live in another country. Some 55 percent of Democrats said yes, when asked if there was another country they'd rather live in, with 38 percent of independents also responding in the affirmative.

Yet they somehow never seem to leave.

Weird, that.

Also, they learn quickly that other nations have strict immigration laws that, unlike here in the U.S. under Democrats, are strictly enforced.

We're sure there are many who would volunteer to help them with this.

They always act like this is a threat that's supposed to make the rest of us feel bad.

It's not.

In fact, it's the exact opposite. We welcome your departure.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP POLLING USA

They always seem to overlook this. They have no idea how good they have it here.

It costs less than $500 to renounce one's citizenship. They should put their money where their mouths are.

But perhaps they've seen videos like this, of a woman who moved to Costa Rica to escape President Trump, only to regret it.

"And it's so weird to like want to move to America right now with everything that's going on but I just left so many privileges and resources behind and I want them back," she said.

Turns out America isn't so bad after all.

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