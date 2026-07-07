The Majority of Democrats Say They'd Rather Live Elsewhere

We've seen poll after poll about Democrats hating America, feeling disappointed in their country, and rejecting patriotism. All of this is rooted in a very childish mindset: their party doesn't control Washington D.C. right now, so everything sucks.

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There's another poll that shows a majority of Democrats would actually prefer to live in another country. Some 55 percent of Democrats said yes, when asked if there was another country they'd rather live in, with 38 percent of independents also responding in the affirmative.

Majority of Democrats would rather live in another country. pic.twitter.com/m7DL8WScQM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 6, 2026

Yet they somehow never seem to leave.

Weird, that.

There is nothing stopping them from leaving, except the fact they’re just gum flapping asshats who will go nowhere & like most leftist, do nothing but keep griping. Useless a*****es. — Why am I here (@OldSaltSouth) July 7, 2026

Also, they learn quickly that other nations have strict immigration laws that, unlike here in the U.S. under Democrats, are strictly enforced.

do they need help packing? — Wisconsin Jackhole (@realwijackhole) July 6, 2026

We're sure there are many who would volunteer to help them with this.

Please, we are begging, go to this other country. You’ll be happier and so will we! — Stephanie (@scdub1234) July 6, 2026

They always act like this is a threat that's supposed to make the rest of us feel bad.

It's not.

In fact, it's the exact opposite. We welcome your departure.

The problem is that every other country they’d want to live in has tighter border controls than anyone in America ever thought of having.



Gotta have enough money or income to pay for the national medical systems. https://t.co/9pQt5wikL7 — ScottO USA ISTJ I/III/IV/iv (@gscottoliver) July 6, 2026

They always seem to overlook this. They have no idea how good they have it here.

I'll buy their ticket but they must renounce citizenship and never vote here again. https://t.co/23VVmrCJ9V — SidneysGoat (@SidneysGoat) July 6, 2026

It costs less than $500 to renounce one's citizenship. They should put their money where their mouths are.

But perhaps they've seen videos like this, of a woman who moved to Costa Rica to escape President Trump, only to regret it.

A liberal woman actually did it. She move out of the country to flee Donald Trump



She wants to come back as soon as possible



“I came here and made my life so much harder and now I'm trying to go back and I just like wish I didn't leave in the first place — I just left so many… pic.twitter.com/PEfn12TjUh — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 27, 2025

"And it's so weird to like want to move to America right now with everything that's going on but I just left so many privileges and resources behind and I want them back," she said.

Turns out America isn't so bad after all.

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