Gavin Newsom Circles the Wagons to Protect California's Questionable Election System

There's always been something fishy with California's elections. It takes them days — or even weeks — to count ballots, there's issues with mail-in voting, and questions of how many illegals are voting in the state. When the federal government made a push to clean up our elections, and to investigate fraud, the Democrats started screaming about election interference and undermining democracy.

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Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to stop the feds from looking into California's practices, to make sure legal and law-abiding voters aren't being disenfranchised by fraud.

NEW: I just signed a bill making it illegal to seize ballots or interfere with election equipment.



As Trump and MAGA assault democracy, we're not sitting idly by — we’re safeguarding California’s elections. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2026

No one is 'assaulting' democracy, except the Democrats who allow fraud and illegal aliens to vote. That's the real assault on democracy, Gavin.

But mailing random ballots to people who no longer live in California, that's OK. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 27, 2026

If mail-in voting benefited Republicans, Democrats would end it tomorrow.

Are you trying to make it illegal to investigate voter fraud? Because that’s what this sounds like. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 28, 2026

Yes. The California Democrats are doing just that. They've advanced the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act,' so journalists can't look into the state's massive welfare fraud scandals.

The sanctuary Governor cares about the law. 👌🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 28, 2026

It's amazing, isn't it?

Not to worry. This bill has no effect on federal criminal investigations. We have and will continue to investigate election fraud. https://t.co/JndwVLcMAJ — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) May 28, 2026

He's so bad at this. The Supremacy Clause will always win, Gavin.

Unless two Republicans finish first and second for Governor.



In which case you’ve already said you will somehow seize these ballots and get a D into the runoff.



You’re such a phony. https://t.co/nP1pZbSEfo — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 28, 2026

Gavin admitted he's got a 'break the glass' plan if democracy doesn't favor Democrats.

I think @HarmeetKDhillon is going to have an issue with this.



I'm sure your friend @AngelicaCHIRLA is behind this. This is the only way YOUR fraud can continue - and we won't allow it.



Time's up. https://t.co/1QfFi07eXs — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 28, 2026

We're sure a lot of federal officials will weigh in on this, because Newsom has limited authority here, even if his bluster tries to say otherwise.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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