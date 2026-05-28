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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Circles the Wagons to Protect California's Questionable Election System

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Circles the Wagons to Protect California's Questionable Election System
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

There's always been something fishy with California's elections. It takes them days — or even weeks — to count ballots, there's issues with mail-in voting, and questions of how many illegals are voting in the state. When the federal government made a push to clean up our elections, and to investigate fraud, the Democrats started screaming about election interference and undermining democracy.

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Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to stop the feds from looking into California's practices, to make sure legal and law-abiding voters aren't being disenfranchised by fraud.

No one is 'assaulting' democracy, except the Democrats who allow fraud and illegal aliens to vote. That's the real assault on democracy, Gavin.

If mail-in voting benefited Republicans, Democrats would end it tomorrow.

Yes. The California Democrats are doing just that. They've advanced the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act,' so journalists can't look into the state's massive welfare fraud scandals.

It's amazing, isn't it?

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

He's so bad at this. The Supremacy Clause will always win, Gavin.

Gavin admitted he's got a 'break the glass' plan if democracy doesn't favor Democrats.

We're sure a lot of federal officials will weigh in on this, because Newsom has limited authority here, even if his bluster tries to say otherwise.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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