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One Year Later, Turns Out Congestion Pricing Has Been a Failure

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 8:00 AM
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One Year Later, Turns Out Congestion Pricing Has Been a Failure
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

At the end of 2023, Democrats in New York City introduced congestion pricing, an insane cash grab that meant cars would have to pay $15 to enter Manhattan's Central Business District.

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In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at the time, "Congestion pricing means cleaner air, better transit and less gridlock on New York City's streets and today's vote by the MTA Board is a critical step forward. The proposal approved today heeds my call to lower the toll rate by nearly 35 percent from the maximum rate originally considered."

The tax went into effect in 2024, and in February of this year, Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy tried to shut down the program, saying it was a "slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners." New York fought back, of course, because resisting President Trump was more important than protecting working-class New Yorkers.

Now it turns out congestion pricing in Manhattan did not significantly improve air quality.

Whoops.

Here's more (emphasis added):

One year of congestion pricing in Manhattan has not dramatically improved air quality citywide, but nor has it worsened pollution in neighborhoods like the South Bronx where some predicted drivers would detour to avoid tolls.

That is the key finding of a report released Friday by New York City health officials, providing what it said was the most comprehensive evaluation to date of four traffic-related pollutants including PM 2.5, the fine particulate matter produced by fuel-burning vehicles and other sources. The report also examined nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide and black carbon.

“Before we turned the cameras on, there was concern about the potential for increased pollution caused by drivers looking to avoid the toll,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, in the release. “As this study confirms, that didn’t happen, and congestion pricing is already funding additional investments to further improve air quality.”

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New Yorkers are getting scammed. They were told congestion pricing would fix air quality. It didn't. So the city is still stealing their money to fund "additional investments to further improve air quality."

Good work all around.

Why would the government listen to the people most impacted by this?

Of course.

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They have no shame.

It's all a giant scam.

This includes President Trump and Secretary Duffy.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics KATHY HOCHUL | NEW YORK | SEAN DUFFY | TAXES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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