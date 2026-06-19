Trump Just Warned This State Not to Embrace Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Utah against expanding its mail-in ballot system to look more like Colorado’s.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “It seems as though the Great State of Utah, which I won each time, and handily, is going to the All Mail In Ballot format of Colorado, and the rest, that always head LEFT, as soon as the move is made.”

Advertisement

We should stop Utah from doing this. All Mail In Ballots, dishonestly handled, are a big advantage for the Dumocrats, whose only Road to Victory, because their Policies are so insane, is CHEATING. Does the Republican Party have any idea what is happening to it? Step by step, State by State, the Democrats are smiling all the way to the “Bank.” Stop the onslaught by either immediately terminating the Filibuster and/or pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Utah is one of only a few states that use automatic universal mail-in voting. Voters receive a ballot in the mail ahead of each election without having to request one. They can return their ballots by mail as long as election officials receive them by eight p.m. on Election Day. Or they can drop them off at a designated secure drop box or voting center, according to Utah News Dispatch.

The process includes signature verification on the return envelope to confirm the voter’s identity. This is the default method most Utah voters use.

Utah Republicans have been moving to scale back the automatic mail-in system and create new identification requirements. A 2025 law will phase out universal automatic mail-in ballots by 2029. After this, voters will be required to request a mail ballot every eight years.

🚨 NOW: President Trump calls on Congress to BLOCK UTAH from implementing a universal mail-in voting system and PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT



STOP THE CHEAT! 🔥



"All Mail In Ballots, dishonestly handled, are a big advantage for the Dumocrats, whose only Road to Victory, because… pic.twitter.com/oESL9n3CME — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

In the 2026 session, state Rep. Jefferson Burton sponsored HB 479 to require in-person identification checks when voters drop off their ballots. Burton argued that “it should be a conscious decision for a voter to opt in to vote by mail” and that “We want people to vote who have demonstrated they’re citizens and that they’re eligible to vote. We don’t want to disincentive anybody.”

Critics say the restrictions are unnecessary and will create challenges for people who wish to vote. Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said, “We are known for safe, secure, and convenient access, and this is going to make everything a lot more difficult. It’s not fair to our voters.”

Trump has been pressuring Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE American Act, which would enact new requirements for those who want to vote in federal elections. It would require them to provide documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or certified birth certificate before register to vote.

The bill would also limit mail-in voting to narrow exceptions for those who are ill, disabled, serving in the military, or traveling.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.