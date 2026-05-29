DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs

VIP
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
VIP
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey'
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey'
Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn
Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn
Even Politico Admits the Democrats' Weaponization Tax Scheme Is Legally Dubious
Even Politico Admits the Democrats' Weaponization Tax Scheme Is Legally Dubious
A Kenyan Court Just Nixed the U.S. Ebola Quarantine Plan
A Kenyan Court Just Nixed the U.S. Ebola Quarantine Plan
We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase of Mass Migration
We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase...
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass For LA Mayor
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass For LA...
Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision
Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears
Tipsheet

DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 10:15 AM
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Anti-ICE Leftists have been rioting outside a Newark, New Jersey, ICE facility for several days now. Illegal aliens being detained there are staging a hunger strike, and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is mad that she was denied entry into the facility earlier this week. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin torched Sherrill and the mobs the other day, saying these Leftists want to release the drug traffickers, child rapists, and terrorists back into the community.

Advertisement

Mullin is back, vowing that law and order will prevail after yet another night of chaos in New Jersey.

"Assaulting and obstructing @ICEgov law enforcement is a crime and felony," Mullin wrote. "Throughout the night, nine rioters were arrested. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail."

It's important to realize how dangerous this is for our ICE agents, as one protester saw the face of an agent and threatened him.

Recommended

Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN LAW AND ORDER RIOTS

Here's video of that confrontation.

(Editor's Note: This video contains adult language. Listener discretion is advised)

That's why Democrats are so desperate to unmask ICE agents. They want their foot soldiers to identify these agents so they can threaten their families. It's an intimidation tactic meant to force ICE agents to stop rounding up and deporting illegal aliens in the country.

It's not about public safety or transparency or any of that. It's meant to bully and scare ICE agents. And someone is going to get hurt or killed for it.

Of course, Sherrill called the protest 'peaceful.'

Advertisement

This is what Democrats call 'peaceful' while they paint January 6 as a violent insurrection. These are not protests. They're not protected by the First Amendment. They are riots and should be treated as such.

DHS needs to crack down on these violent riots and restore order.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn Amy Curtis
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey' Amy Curtis
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears Cameron Arcand
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C. Amy Curtis
Here's What Joe Biden Told Jill After He Got Wrecked by Trump in That Disastrous Debate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn Amy Curtis
Advertisement