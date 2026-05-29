DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs

Anti-ICE Leftists have been rioting outside a Newark, New Jersey, ICE facility for several days now. Illegal aliens being detained there are staging a hunger strike, and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is mad that she was denied entry into the facility earlier this week. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin torched Sherrill and the mobs the other day, saying these Leftists want to release the drug traffickers, child rapists, and terrorists back into the community.

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Mullin is back, vowing that law and order will prevail after yet another night of chaos in New Jersey.

On the evening of May 28th, approximately 100 anti-ICE rioters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. Rioters bit, kicked, and punched law enforcement officers.



Governor Sherrill refused to allow state police to assist our officers.



Assaulting and obstructing @ICEgov… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) May 29, 2026

"Assaulting and obstructing @ICEgov law enforcement is a crime and felony," Mullin wrote. "Throughout the night, nine rioters were arrested. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail."

It's important to realize how dangerous this is for our ICE agents, as one protester saw the face of an agent and threatened him.

As Democrats demand the removal of the masks of ICE agents, a protester was shown yesterday yelling at an agent, "I've got your face. I'll kill your whole f**king family. You whole f**king family is dead. Your child, your wife, and all are dead. I have your face mother f**ker.… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2026

Here's video of that confrontation.

(Editor's Note: This video contains adult language. Listener discretion is advised)

🚨 This is EXACTLY WHY ICE agents are FORCED to wear masks



ICE Newark rioter: “I HAVE YOUR FACE, MOTHERF***ER”



“Your WHOLE F***ING FAMILY is DEAD!”



“Your KIDS. Your WIFE. ALL DEAD!”



This is the type of TERRORISM Democrats WANT ICE agents to face by de-masking them pic.twitter.com/d36Iv8JpAj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

That's why Democrats are so desperate to unmask ICE agents. They want their foot soldiers to identify these agents so they can threaten their families. It's an intimidation tactic meant to force ICE agents to stop rounding up and deporting illegal aliens in the country.

It's not about public safety or transparency or any of that. It's meant to bully and scare ICE agents. And someone is going to get hurt or killed for it.

Of course, Sherrill called the protest 'peaceful.'

...New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill called the violent protest entirely "peaceful" in New Jersey yesterday and then blamed ICE for any violence. She also signed a law to criminalize the wearing of masks, as Democrats in Congress blocked funding for ICE on that basis. The video… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2026

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This is what Democrats call 'peaceful' while they paint January 6 as a violent insurrection. These are not protests. They're not protected by the First Amendment. They are riots and should be treated as such.

DHS needs to crack down on these violent riots and restore order.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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