Variety's Latest Story on Rob Reiner Shows How Deeply They're Infected With Trump Derangement Syndrome

Shortly before Christmas, prolific director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed in their Los Angeles area home by their son Nick. Nick Reiner apparently struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Nick Reiner is currently awaiting trial in those murders.

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Reiner was no fan of President Trump, and that much is clear. Despite that, this headline from Variety is pretty despicable and it shows just how deep Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) actually runs.

Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump in Secret Final Role as George Washington in Larry David's HBO Show https://t.co/59zdiQtOqt — Variety (@Variety) July 4, 2026

Here's more:

A month before he died, Rob Reiner filmed his final role as George Washington in Larry David’s historical sketch comedy series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.” His appearance in the HBO show was kept a secret until the second episode aired on July 3. The sketch allows Reiner, who was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, to get the “last laugh” against the sitting president, director Jeff Schaffer tells Variety. “It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!” As Washington, Reiner gives a speech in which he declares he will not be seeking a third term in office, adding that Congress can pass a constitutional amendment to prohibit future presidents from staying in power. “Well, what if there’s some a*****e in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?” asks Larry David, dressed in 1700s colonial attire. And the sketch turns into a long bashing session of you-know-who.

President Trump spent the Fourth of July surrounded by his family, traveling to South Dakota and back to D.C. to watch fireworks and celebrate America's 250th.

Rob Reiner is dead.

Using a murdered man to further publicly indulge your raging pathological TDS is super gross...even for you. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 5, 2026

Yes, it's super gross.

The man is dead, for the love of God, you reptiles. How the hell is this a "last laugh?" — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) July 5, 2026

They really don't care about that, just about sticking it to Trump.

His own son slit his throat while he was sleeping, how is getting the last laugh on trump even a thing? Wierd flex — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 5, 2026

It's not a thing save inside the heads of Variety writers.

Sorry but if your son stabs you and your wife to death there are no “last laughs” that’s basically as bad a thing as could possibly happen. I know we’re 11 years into this now and you haven’t figured it out yet but you really don’t need to do this stuff anymore. https://t.co/36MUUAYByb — Granite Mtn. (@gran1te_mtn) July 4, 2026

They can't help themselves.

The man and his wife were murdered by their son.



He spent his last years on our planet obsessing over Trump and believing every media lie he was told.



There isn’t a last laugh to be had. It was a tragic end.



You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/QQGfPLypPP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 5, 2026

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This. Reiner gave us some incredible movies, including 'The Princess Bride,' 'This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Stand By Me,' and 'A Few Good Men.' He did spend his last few years railing against President Trump — to the point he checked into a 'facility' over it a few years ago — and then he was brutally murdered.

There are no last laughs here.

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