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Variety's Latest Story on Rob Reiner Shows How Deeply They're Infected With Trump Derangement Syndrome

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 9:30 AM
Variety's Latest Story on Rob Reiner Shows How Deeply They're Infected With Trump Derangement Syndrome
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Shortly before Christmas, prolific director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed in their Los Angeles area home by their son Nick. Nick Reiner apparently struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Nick Reiner is currently awaiting trial in those murders.

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Reiner was no fan of President Trump, and that much is clear. Despite that, this headline from Variety is pretty despicable and it shows just how deep Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) actually runs.

Here's more:

A month before he died, Rob Reiner filmed his final role as George Washington in Larry David’s historical sketch comedy series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.”

His appearance in the HBO show was kept a secret until the second episode aired on July 3. The sketch allows Reiner, who was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, to get the “last laugh” against the sitting president, director Jeff Schaffer tells Variety. “It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!”

As Washington, Reiner gives a speech in which he declares he will not be seeking a third term in office, adding that Congress can pass a constitutional amendment to prohibit future presidents from staying in power.

“Well, what if there’s some a*****e in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?” asks Larry David, dressed in 1700s colonial attire. And the sketch turns into a long bashing session of you-know-who.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES MENTAL HEALTH ROB BONTA

President Trump spent the Fourth of July surrounded by his family, traveling to South Dakota and back to D.C. to watch fireworks and celebrate America's 250th.

Rob Reiner is dead.

Yes, it's super gross.

They really don't care about that, just about sticking it to Trump.

It's not a thing save inside the heads of Variety writers.

They can't help themselves.

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This. Reiner gave us some incredible movies, including 'The Princess Bride,' 'This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Stand By Me,' and 'A Few Good Men.' He did spend his last few years railing against President Trumpto the point he checked into a 'facility' over it a few years ago — and then he was brutally murdered.

There are no last laughs here.

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