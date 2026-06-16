The Hollywood ‘Counter-Programming’ to the Fights At the White House Was Pathetic

I’m not a fan of the UFC, and I mean UFC in the way “Kleenex” is used for tissue. I like boxing – a structured fight – more than men grappling half the time. Women wrestling, sure, men? Not so much.

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That said, I know it’s wildly popular. And while submissions and almost breaking someone’s arm for 3 minutes is boring to me, I’m in a distinct minority. That’s why the South Lawn at the White House was overrun Sunday night with fans, and the ellipse was shoulder to shoulder to watch in on big screens.

I admit, it was a hell of a show. The cinematography and staging was amazing – the flyover was insane, and the marching from inside the White House to the octagon was epic. You didn’t have to be a fan to be in awe of it all.

I watched it, mostly. It was on and l would pay attention for stretches from time to time, but something else caught my attention at the same time for the exact opposite reasons as the fights.

In New York City, a group of America-hating leftists got together and soiled themselves over the existence of the UFC event and, well, the existence of Donald Trump. You’d think with the “star power” available to the left they’d be able to bring someone on stage with a verified pulse, or at least an active career, but nope. It was the walking dead…without interesting zombies.

Jane Fonda. No offense to Vietnam veterans, who rightly despise Hanoi Jane, but no one under 40 knows who the hell she is. I can recall one movie in the last however long it has been, the one with Jennifer Lopez, the name of which I can’t remember and don’t want her name in my search history so I refuse to actually Google it. Other than that, she’s “an old actress,” if people know her at all.

She helped organize this has-been parade where Bette Midler sang an awful Woodie Guthrie song about fascism – tell me you’re a boomer without telling me you’re a boomer. Honestly, is there a less talented songwriter in history than Woodie Gurthie? He’s the favorite of loser and guilt-ridden rich leftists everywhere and an unanswered trivia question to anyone who’s ever kissed a girl.

Then again, so is Bette Midler, who hasn’t mattered since she almost ruined Get Shorty. Harvey Weinstein’s friend wasn’t the only warmed-over corpse fighting to destroy a world they’re soon to leave, Robert De Niro crawled out of his hole again, saw his bloated shadow and declared 2 more years of Donald Trump.

De Niro, who used to be able to act and now can only make a face that looks like a cross between wincing and smelling a fart, said the quiet part out loud when he admitted he can’t love the United States unless Democrats are in charge of it.

“I can’t love a country that takes healthcare away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class,” De Niro told the crowd. “I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors, and separate families. I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. And let me just say it, I can’t love the country that’s led by Donald Trump.”

The crowd cheered, indicating that it might be tough for President Trump to carry New York City in his 2028 reelection bid…

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Honestly, I’m not sure what these millionaires who play make believe for a living were hoping to accomplish – they all seem to live have a gene that prevents their brains from processing the fact that it is no longer 1967. The production values of this awful show were on par with a bad high school play, and someone needed to pay for a sound guy to avoid the awful sound of cows slowing being run down by a steamroller that was the collective musical number.

The best thing Republicans have going for us is our opponents are Democrats, and Democrats have no connection to reality. The pathetic “counter-programming” to an event celebrating one of the most popular sports in the country that honored the country’s birthday was another in a series of own goals leftists are fond of scoring. That’s why Democrats wish to silence Republicans and Republicans simply wish to show exactly what Democrats do and say.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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