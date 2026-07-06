Donna Brazile Calls on Graham Platner to Drop Out So He Can Do This

Several Democrats have called for Graham Platner to drop out of the Maine Senate race, following another damning allegation from a woman Platner dated. That woman, Jenny Racicot, told Politico that Platner forced her to have sex with him nearly five years ago despite her repeated objections.

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Donna Brazile, a former acting Chair of the Democratic National Committee and an ABC News contributor, joined the chorus calling on Platner to drop out.

But check out why.

She says Platner needs time to heal.

It’s time for Mr. Platner to step aside and be replaced by July 13th. Platner needs time to heal, focus on his family and well-being. Enough. Enough. Read for yourself: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her - POLITICO https://t.co/gm9d0CDAn2 — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 6, 2026

Really?

The abusive commie with the Nazi tattoo is the one who needs to heal? What about his victims, of which there seem to be many? They're the ones who need to heal.

“Platner needs time to heal.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 6, 2026

What an absolutely ridiculous statement.

Heal from what? He’s got a pattern of abusing women and you’re empathizing with him? — Magills (@magills_) July 6, 2026

He was their best hope of beating Susan Collins and flipping the Senate. Of course they sympathize with him.

This is kind of a sick thing to say under these specific allegations. Just terrible. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) July 6, 2026

This is who the Democrats are.

So your main concern here is the mental health and well-being of the accused rapist?



Interesting you didn’t say anything about his victim — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 6, 2026

The victims clearly don't matter.

The predator needs time to heal? Seriously? https://t.co/ifAmH5O76Q — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2026

Seriously.

THE PROBLEM WITH DEMOCRATS IN A FEW WORDS



he "needs time to heal" after being credibly accused of rape? https://t.co/X8sipYaYQ8 — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) July 6, 2026

It's just one of the many problems with the Democrats.

Accused rapist advised to take time off for self-care. https://t.co/pTrt7tlvpk — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) July 6, 2026

This reads like a bad parody, but it's not. Brazile actually sympathizes with Platner, who has credible accusations of domestic abuse and sexual assault levied against him by two different women. He doesn't need time to heal; he's the abuser.

His victims are the ones who should have our sympathies and support.

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