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Tipsheet

Donna Brazile Calls on Graham Platner to Drop Out So He Can Do This

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 7:30 PM
Donna Brazile Calls on Graham Platner to Drop Out So He Can Do This
AP Photo/Branden Camp

Several Democrats have called for Graham Platner to drop out of the Maine Senate race, following another damning allegation from a woman Platner dated. That woman, Jenny Racicot, told Politico that Platner forced her to have sex with him nearly five years ago despite her repeated objections.

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Donna Brazile, a former acting Chair of the Democratic National Committee and an ABC News contributor, joined the chorus calling on Platner to drop out. 

But check out why.

She says Platner needs time to heal.

Really?

The abusive commie with the Nazi tattoo is the one who needs to heal? What about his victims, of which there seem to be many? They're the ones who need to heal.

What an absolutely ridiculous statement.

He was their best hope of beating Susan Collins and flipping the Senate. Of course they sympathize with him.

This is who the Democrats are.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

The victims clearly don't matter.

Seriously.

It's just one of the many problems with the Democrats.

This reads like a bad parody, but it's not. Brazile actually sympathizes with Platner, who has credible accusations of domestic abuse and sexual assault levied against him by two different women. He doesn't need time to heal; he's the abuser.

His victims are the ones who should have our sympathies and support.

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Here's the Despicable Reason Why MS NOW Says Platner's Latest Accuser Is More Credible Than the First One Amy Curtis
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