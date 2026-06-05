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Tipsheet

Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 05, 2026 3:15 PM
Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

I know saying Democrats are unprincipled hypocrites is like saying water is wet, but the situation with Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner best exemplifies the reality that folks on the left rarely mean what they say.

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I’m old enough to remember a time when the left admonished us to “believe all women” when it comes to the abusive behavior of many powerful men. But, in this case, they seem to have abandoned that mantra and are coming out in droves to defend the candidate after a New York Times report featured a deluge of allegations from women who previously dated him.

One woman in particular discussed how he allegedly twisted her arm behind her back and locked her in a room during an argument. Others say he was insulting, emotionally volatile, and frequently physically intimidating.

Yet, while some on the left are criticizing him, others have donned their tights and capes and flown to his rescue.

Alleged journalist Ryan Grim wrote a post on X in which he attacked Lyndsey Fifield, one of the accusers who also criticized the New York Times for watering down her story. Why? Because she’s a Republican operative. I suppose it’s okay for men to manhandle their girlfriends if they support the GOP.

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The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur slammed the New York Times article before it was even published, insinuating that Platner was exposed because he’s a critic of the Israeli government.

Podcaster Kyle Kulinski responded to my post about criticism of Platner, defending the candidate because President Donald Trump is doing things he doesn’t like. 

Interestingly enough, Kulinski’s wife, Krystal Ball, also tried to deflect from Platner’s alleged misdeeds by bringing up California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s past behavior.

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The Maine Wonk, a self-described policy wonk, slammed Platner’s detractors, claiming they are hammering the candidate because “They couldn’t figure out how to beat Platner on the issues.”

There are many more examples of Democrats white-knighting for Platner because he’s in their political tribe. None of these people would have the same attitude if we were talking about a Republican. But as I always say, the best way to tell if someone believes what they say is to watch how they react when their principles become inconvenient.

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