Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore

I know saying Democrats are unprincipled hypocrites is like saying water is wet, but the situation with Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner best exemplifies the reality that folks on the left rarely mean what they say.

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I’m old enough to remember a time when the left admonished us to “believe all women” when it comes to the abusive behavior of many powerful men. But, in this case, they seem to have abandoned that mantra and are coming out in droves to defend the candidate after a New York Times report featured a deluge of allegations from women who previously dated him.

One woman in particular discussed how he allegedly twisted her arm behind her back and locked her in a room during an argument. Others say he was insulting, emotionally volatile, and frequently physically intimidating.

Yet, while some on the left are criticizing him, others have donned their tights and capes and flown to his rescue.

Alleged journalist Ryan Grim wrote a post on X in which he attacked Lyndsey Fifield, one of the accusers who also criticized the New York Times for watering down her story. Why? Because she’s a Republican operative. I suppose it’s okay for men to manhandle their girlfriends if they support the GOP.

It's kind of wild to find out that the Republican in the NYT story that says she had a toxic relationship with Graham Platner is Lyndsey Fifield. Having been in DC for too long, I know a decent number of people who know her quite well. For a long time she was the co-host of a… pic.twitter.com/4DBEKKrCEN — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 4, 2026

The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur slammed the New York Times article before it was even published, insinuating that Platner was exposed because he’s a critic of the Israeli government.

And when it follows this script, exactly as I’m predicting, you’ll know they have a well-established process for using politicians and the media to destroy all of Israel’s critics. If you want to see a prime example of this, look at what they’re doing to Graham Platner right now. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 3, 2026

Podcaster Kyle Kulinski responded to my post about criticism of Platner, defending the candidate because President Donald Trump is doing things he doesn’t like.

Ah yes, being an “unsettling” boyfriend vs war crimes, pedophilia, rape, open corruption, looting the country, shoving immigrants in concentration camps. This man is an op for billionaires and Zionists. https://t.co/MJ7QoDz5Og — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) June 5, 2026

Interestingly enough, Kulinski’s wife, Krystal Ball, also tried to deflect from Platner’s alleged misdeeds by bringing up California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s past behavior.

Very clear double standard at play with Platner reporting because he is anti-zionist and anti-oligarch. For example, Newsom dated a 19 year old when he was 39 and slept with his best friend’s wife but for some reason this isn’t the subject of breathless exposes. Reporters aren’t… pic.twitter.com/BNPsDnSfwW — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 5, 2026

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The Maine Wonk, a self-described policy wonk, slammed Platner’s detractors, claiming they are hammering the candidate because “They couldn’t figure out how to beat Platner on the issues.”

FIRST: They couldn’t figure out how to beat Platner on the issues.



NEXT: Avoid talking about the issues concerning Mainers.



THEN: Started a well crafted & well funded smear campaign in hopes of slowing him down or forcing him out



RESULT: Their own internals show a dead heat. pic.twitter.com/TRWYHLPjXG — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 5, 2026

There are many more examples of Democrats white-knighting for Platner because he’s in their political tribe. None of these people would have the same attitude if we were talking about a Republican. But as I always say, the best way to tell if someone believes what they say is to watch how they react when their principles become inconvenient.

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