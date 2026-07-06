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This Former Elizabeth Warren Staffer Attended the Ayatollah's Funeral, and Here's What She Had to Say

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 10:30 AM
This Former Elizabeth Warren Staffer Attended the Ayatollah's Funeral, and Here's What She Had to Say
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

We've told you about Calla Walsh, the former staffer for Elizabeth Warren, and her radical views on Islam (she loves it) and America (she hates it). 

Turns out Walsh attended the funeral for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei, the brutal Islamist dictator who killed tens of thousands of Iranian protesters and oppressed women for years. That doesn't seem to matter to Leftists like Walsh, however, because her desire to destroy America outweighs all concerns.

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Here's more:

Former Dem political darling Calla Walsh attended attended the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday, declaring that he was the “greatest anti-imperialist leader” in a propaganda video while covering up in a hijab and traditional garb.

Walsh, 22, who has been previously arrested for antisemitic vandalism in the US, spoke with Iran’s PressTV to talk about her attendance at Khamenei’s funeral over the weekend, where she hailed him as a heroic figure standing up to America and Israel.

“He was a leader to all people of the world who struggle against imperialism, arrogance, against Zionism, against genocide,” she said.

“To me, he was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime.”

It’s the latest extremist turn for Walsh, the daughter of a Boston University English professor and a Harvard writing teacher. She attended prestigious prep schools and was praised in Democratic circles for her activism beginning when she was just 14.

He saw the murders of tens of thousands of Iranians, but yes, he's against 'genocide.'

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ANTISEMITISM COMMUNISM ELIZABETH WARREN IRAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

It's diseased and twisted. But this is what the American Left is now.

There's also a thread on what led to Walsh's radicalism. 

"How does that happen? And more importantly, why is this such an important topic right now for American political discourse and how it is shaping the radicalization of our country. This is the story of the pipeline that carried her. And it’s a much more dangerous story that applies to much bigger national security threats than anybody is talking about," the post reads.

The thread is long, but worth a read. Here's some of it.

That post reads:

In 2021, she became the youngest delegate at the Democratic Socialists of America’s national convention and left the organization that same year over its “Zionism”. The DSA, the leftmost significant organization in American politics was insufficiently anti-Israel for a 17-year-old from Cambridge. 

By 2022 she’d abandoned electoral politics entirely after breaking with Markey over Israel; by 2023 she identified as a communist. And she has named her own accelerant, and it wasn’t a book or a lecture: “being in the streets” during the 2020 riots “was truly the most radicalizing thing that ever happened to me … I was in the streets realizing, ‘Oh, we have to fight the police.”Anyone designing a counter-radicalization strategy aimed at foreign influence or online jihadist content would have missed her completely, because at this point in the story she hasn’t encountered either.

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While Walsh is one of the most vocal and known Leftists, she's not alone. She's part of a larger system that seeks to radicalize young women and men into socialism with the express goal of destroying America.

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