This Former Elizabeth Warren Staffer Attended the Ayatollah's Funeral, and Here's What She Had to Say

We've told you about Calla Walsh, the former staffer for Elizabeth Warren, and her radical views on Islam (she loves it) and America (she hates it).

Turns out Walsh attended the funeral for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei, the brutal Islamist dictator who killed tens of thousands of Iranian protesters and oppressed women for years. That doesn't seem to matter to Leftists like Walsh, however, because her desire to destroy America outweighs all concerns.

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Ex-Dem activist Calla Walsh attends Khamenei's funeral in Iran, hails him as 'greatest anti-imperialist leader' https://t.co/5fd72K0MBR pic.twitter.com/wpCjPRSeuy — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2026

Here's more:

Former Dem political darling Calla Walsh attended attended the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday, declaring that he was the “greatest anti-imperialist leader” in a propaganda video while covering up in a hijab and traditional garb. Walsh, 22, who has been previously arrested for antisemitic vandalism in the US, spoke with Iran’s PressTV to talk about her attendance at Khamenei’s funeral over the weekend, where she hailed him as a heroic figure standing up to America and Israel. “He was a leader to all people of the world who struggle against imperialism, arrogance, against Zionism, against genocide,” she said. “To me, he was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime.” It’s the latest extremist turn for Walsh, the daughter of a Boston University English professor and a Harvard writing teacher. She attended prestigious prep schools and was praised in Democratic circles for her activism beginning when she was just 14.

He saw the murders of tens of thousands of Iranians, but yes, he's against 'genocide.'

Former Elizabeth Warren staffer who called for the United States to be abolished as justice for Khamenei, attended his funeral and called him one of the greatest leaders of her lifetime pic.twitter.com/WSzpzcpd1R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

It's diseased and twisted. But this is what the American Left is now.

There's also a thread on what led to Walsh's radicalism.

1/ In 2020, Calla Walsh was a 16-year-old political prodigy and the face of the “Markeyverse,” credited by the NYT with helping a US Senator win his primary.



In 2026, she’s in Beirut, on Iranian state TV, chanting “Death to America.”



How does that happen? And more importantly,… pic.twitter.com/yx3uIcceE3 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 5, 2026

"How does that happen? And more importantly, why is this such an important topic right now for American political discourse and how it is shaping the radicalization of our country. This is the story of the pipeline that carried her. And it’s a much more dangerous story that applies to much bigger national security threats than anybody is talking about," the post reads.

The thread is long, but worth a read. Here's some of it.

3/ She isn’t a marginal figure who slipped through the cracks she was the center of the system, its showcase. And she isn’t an aberration, because every piece of infrastructure that carried her is still operating today, at scale, legally.



In 2021 she became the youngest… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 5, 2026

That post reads:

In 2021, she became the youngest delegate at the Democratic Socialists of America’s national convention and left the organization that same year over its “Zionism”. The DSA, the leftmost significant organization in American politics was insufficiently anti-Israel for a 17-year-old from Cambridge. By 2022 she’d abandoned electoral politics entirely after breaking with Markey over Israel; by 2023 she identified as a communist. And she has named her own accelerant, and it wasn’t a book or a lecture: “being in the streets” during the 2020 riots “was truly the most radicalizing thing that ever happened to me … I was in the streets realizing, ‘Oh, we have to fight the police.”Anyone designing a counter-radicalization strategy aimed at foreign influence or online jihadist content would have missed her completely, because at this point in the story she hasn’t encountered either.

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While Walsh is one of the most vocal and known Leftists, she's not alone. She's part of a larger system that seeks to radicalize young women and men into socialism with the express goal of destroying America.

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