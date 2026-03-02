Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

The Left is very sad that the U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran killed the Ayatollah Khamenei. They didn't care about Khamenei's brutal regime of oppression — especially of women and gays — for decades, and they didn't bat an eye when Khamenei ordered the execution of tens of thousands of protesting Iranians who stood up against his regime.

But now that Khamenei's taking a permanent dirt nap, the Left wants "justice" for him.

Calla Walsh, the communist activist who campaigned for Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders, and others, said the only way to exact "justice" is the complete deconstruction of the U.S. and Israel.

The only real justice for Imam Khamenei and for all the martyrs will be the total and complete dismantling of the US and “Israel.”



Anything less is a capitulation. — Calla (@CallaWalsh) March 1, 2026

We bet she'd like that, but it isn't going to happen.

We need to ask ourselves, “what would Aaron Bushnell do?” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 2, 2026

Walsh's proposal went over like a lead balloon with all sane people.

How will you go about “the total and complete dismantling of the US…?”

Violent takeover?

Camps?

Purges?

You’ve stated your goal - please elaborate on the objectives you’d set to achieve said goal. — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) March 2, 2026

Tell us, Calla.

You’re going to spend the rest of your life in a state of disappointment. — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) March 2, 2026

Yes, she is.

Former Elizabeth Warren campaigner calls for the United States to be completely abolished as justice for Khamenei pic.twitter.com/ZZwXRAmgJQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

She's got issues.

You seem upset https://t.co/48UjuOjPyR — Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 1, 2026

That much is painfully clear.

She wasn't a formal aide, but she did campaign for Warren. If we had a real journalist class, they'd ask Warren, Markey, and Sanders if they agree with their former campaign worker. Any time a conservative says or does something the Left doesn't like, the media are quick to ask every Republican official to condemn that conservative.

this is stupid six ways to sunday, but i want you to focus on the "anything less" language at the end.



the way we resolve human conflicts, and save lives, is by accepting "less". the most dangerous, harmful people are the people who won't accept "less". https://t.co/RpeGdTDzy8 — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) March 2, 2026

Operation Epic Fury is happening, and the Ayatollah is dead, because they wouldn't accept "less" — that is, the abolition of their nuclear program.

The climate activist and Iranian regime sympathizer Calla Walsh weighs in: https://t.co/1kwwbKLyjR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2026

She did, and it was as stupid and vapid as we expected.

And so what are you going to do to make that happen? https://t.co/Bc7dLU9bA4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 2, 2026

We'd love for Calla to answer that question.

What's been made crystal clear over the last 48 hours is that the Left will sell out women, gays, and others to the most abhorrent of tyrants if they think doing so will harm the United States and President Trump. Remember that come November.

