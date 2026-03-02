VIP
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 11:00 AM
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
The Left is very sad that the U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran killed the Ayatollah Khamenei. They didn't care about Khamenei's brutal regime of oppression — especially of women and gays — for decades, and they didn't bat an eye when Khamenei ordered the execution of tens of thousands of protesting Iranians who stood up against his regime.

But now that Khamenei's taking a permanent dirt nap, the Left wants "justice" for him.

Calla Walsh, the communist activist who campaigned for Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders, and others, said the only way to exact "justice" is the complete deconstruction of the U.S. and Israel.

We bet she'd like that, but it isn't going to happen.

Walsh's proposal went over like a lead balloon with all sane people.

Tell us, Calla.

Yes, she is.

She's got issues.

That much is painfully clear.

She wasn't a formal aide, but she did campaign for Warren. If we had a real journalist class, they'd ask Warren, Markey, and Sanders if they agree with their former campaign worker. Any time a conservative says or does something the Left doesn't like, the media are quick to ask every Republican official to condemn that conservative.

Operation Epic Fury is happening, and the Ayatollah is dead, because they wouldn't accept "less" — that is, the abolition of their nuclear program.

She did, and it was as stupid and vapid as we expected.

We'd love for Calla to answer that question.

What's been made crystal clear over the last 48 hours is that the Left will sell out women, gays, and others to the most abhorrent of tyrants if they think doing so will harm the United States and President Trump. Remember that come November.

