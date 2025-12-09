Mamdani's DSA Comrade Calla Walsh Is Back and Calling for the Dismantling of the United States

Last week, we told you about Calla Walsh, one of Zohran Mamdani's radical Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) comrades. Walsh traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran to sing the praises of terrorists and call for death to America. Now Walsh is back, and she's calling once again for a dismantling of the United States, while continuing to sing the praises of the October 7, 2023 terror attacks.

🚨 “We Need To Dismantle The United States”: Calla Walsh Says Zionist Think Tanks Are “Terrified” Of That Trajectory



On a recent podcast, Calla Walsh says a line attributed to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar rings true, arguing that Israel was “defeated” on October 7 and that the real… pic.twitter.com/Yo3FxYfQXs — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) December 8, 2025

"There's a quote that's been attributed to Sinwar where he said something like, 'On October 7, Israel was defeated, and now we are just fighting the U.S. and the U.K.' And I think that's really true to an extent, and if you look at what Zionist think tanks and the U.S. government are saying, one of the things they're most scared of is when people apply their analysis of Palestine to the U.S. and when their understanding of Palestine leads them to understanding that we need to dismantle the United States as it currently exists," Walsh said. "They're absolutely terrified of that, and we should look to what they are most scared of as exactly like the trajectory we should be following for resistance."

I frankly do not understand why the @StateDept has not investigated and arrested her. She's calling for death to America and visited Iran(!) — juliana (@Juliana_Ahavah) December 9, 2025

Walsh has a repeated history of calls for violence against the U.S.

And a history of repeatedly calling for violence. https://t.co/IQyAuRQ1rY — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) December 9, 2025

"Like we should be asking ourselves why there weren’t 100 more Elias Rodriguez’s, why there weren’t 10 of us able to evacuate him, and to take out more Zionist diplomats, and I think the response we saw, from people in the region, and the Axis of resistance countries, shows the importance of his action," Walsh said.

She then continued, "Khaled Barakat wrote an amazing article contextualizing Elias’ actions in the history of external operations in the Palestinian revolution, and that the Zionists and imperialists have made the entire world a battlefield, and therefore, like we have to be behind enemy lines everywhere, and that resistance anywhere in this world is justified and necessary."

That is a very decadent bourgeois coffee machine for a supposedly dogmatic communist cadre.



Such self-interested decadence at the expense of the collective is unworthy of the name "revolutionary!" — Robert Lax (@RobertiLax) December 8, 2025

They're always, invariably, rich and privileged trust fund kids. Just like Zohran Mamdani.

It's not cheap, either.

all else aside I do find the several-thousand-dollar La Marzocco Linea Mini featuring prominently in the video rather hilarious https://t.co/zqKwCpnHw8 — moonman (@JWMoons) December 8, 2025

It's almost like an SNL skit, except for the treason.

She will be one of the first to be devoured by what she supports and promotes. — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) December 8, 2025

Of course.

She's involved with Democrats, too.

Just in case you were wondering.

At what point in the trajectory does Calla’s parents’ very nice Nespresso get redistributed to the masses? https://t.co/wJ7R2puo5t — Schwokkenwolf (@schwokk) December 8, 2025

An excellent question.

Remember, the DSA is running candidates who support this stuff in NYC, Minneapolis, Oregon, and across the country, with the goal of dismantling and destroying the U.S. They must be stopped.

