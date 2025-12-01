VIP
Foundations We Can't Test
This Is How Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Plan to Get His Case Thrown Out
Republican Indiana State Senator Said She Received Pipe Bomb Threat
Jasmine Crockett Did What Democrats Do When Caught Lying
The Activist Judges Are at It Again: Appeals Court Disqualifies Alina Habba From...
Affordability: Gas Prices Drop to $3 a Gallon Nationally
Is Minnesota's DHS Deleting Data to Hide Fraud?
Report: Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Is Awake and Responsive
Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now
MAGA Shreds RINO Andy Barr for Viral Clip Saying America 'Owed It' to...
TPUSA Helps University of Oklahoma Student Fight Back After Trans Professor Attacks Gender...
Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal
Rethinking a Muslim Ban
What America Really Argued About Over Thanksgiving Dinner
Have We Lost the Ability to Think Critically?
Tipsheet

Who Is Calla Walsh? Meet Another One of Zohran Mamdani's Radical DSA Comrades

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Zohran Mamdani, the proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has some very worrisome comrades in the DSA. One of them is Calla Walsh, a 21-year-old pro-Palestinian activist from Massachusetts, who went to Iran to sing the praises of Islamic martyrs and declare "Death to America!'

Advertisement

"Glory to all the martyrs," Walsh says. "Glory to the axis of resistance. May we see victory within our lifetimes. Death to America."

That's an excellent question. Mamdani's got concerning ties to radical, anti-American, and pro-Palestine activists, and the DSA has made anti-American, anti-Israel policies part of its platform. The DSA is also pro-international law, and of using the authority of the U.N. and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to undermine and overrule American sovereignty and our Constitutional rights. Mamdani himself said NYC is now a "city of international law" and used that line of thinking to blame the city's Jews when a pro-Palestine protest broke out in front of the Park East Synagogue last month.

And they're not just in NYC. The DSA is running candidates all across the country, including Minneapolis and in Oregon.

Recommended

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Other Democrats have cozied up to Walsh, too. Including Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Seems worth noting.

Yes, it should.

For a time, this writer believed that people like Walsh didn't realize what it meant to align themselves with radical Islamists. Now, she believes they do, and — frighteningly — they're fine with being raped and murdered for the cause, so long as the rest of us go first.

Hopefully, it won't be too late.

They're always rich and privileged, and usually White. Because they've been raised and educated to hate themselves and the country that made them rich and privileged.

While Walsh doesn't have a formal role in Mamdani's campaign, they're both part of the DSA, and Walsh has praised Mamdani's socialist policies and vision for New York. In a Substack, Walsh criticized Mamdani for not being aggressive enough on the issues of Gaza and Palestine.

Advertisement

Here's some of what Walsh wrote:

The blissful ignorance in response to Mamdani’s victory demonstrates a vast, abysmal void in revolutionary consciousness, organization, and leadership in the so-called United States. It speaks to our collective hunger for any supposed victory to grasp onto, no matter how illusory, a hunger to make ourselves feel like we have achieved something, anything, satiating our guilty selves with false hope.

No matter how much he spits on the name of the Palestinian resistance, Mamdani obviously won because of the political ramifications of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The bar was incredibly low and his nominally pro-Palestine position was a breath of fresh air for an electorate reshaped by the Flood’s wide-reaching ripples. The Gaza Holocaust put the final nail in the coffin of a Democratic Party that was already on the brink of death.

So understand this: the person who chanted "Death to America" doesn't think Mamdani is radical enough.

Good luck, NYC.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
MAGA Shreds RINO Andy Barr for Viral Clip Saying America 'Owed It' to Afghans to Help Bring Them Here Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Is Elbows-Deep in Minnesota's Fraud Scandal Amy Curtis
Report: Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Is Awake and Responsive Amy Curtis
Check Out the Despicable Anti-ICE Ad Running in North Carolina Right Now Amy Curtis
TPUSA Helps University of Oklahoma Student Fight Back After Trans Professor Attacks Gender Essay Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrat/Regime Media Plot Against Pete Hegseth Is a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement