Who Is Calla Walsh? Meet Another One of Zohran Mamdani's Radical DSA Comrades

Zohran Mamdani, the proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has some very worrisome comrades in the DSA. One of them is Calla Walsh, a 21-year-old pro-Palestinian activist from Massachusetts, who went to Iran to sing the praises of Islamic martyrs and declare "Death to America!'

Calla Walsh, a proud member of Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America, flew to the Islamic Republic of Iran to declare:



“Glory to all the martyrs, glory to the axis of resistance. May we see victory within our lifetimes. Death to America!”pic.twitter.com/fD6wRDnau7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 30, 2025

"Glory to all the martyrs," Walsh says. "Glory to the axis of resistance. May we see victory within our lifetimes. Death to America."

How long are we going to keep pretending we can share a country? https://t.co/HpVFg8vLXI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2025

That's an excellent question. Mamdani's got concerning ties to radical, anti-American, and pro-Palestine activists, and the DSA has made anti-American, anti-Israel policies part of its platform. The DSA is also pro-international law, and of using the authority of the U.N. and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to undermine and overrule American sovereignty and our Constitutional rights. Mamdani himself said NYC is now a "city of international law" and used that line of thinking to blame the city's Jews when a pro-Palestine protest broke out in front of the Park East Synagogue last month.

Way to go New York. This is just the beginning. You have not only elected a socialist mayor, you have empowered his anti-American allies. https://t.co/sGtyXTcNyk — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) November 30, 2025

And they're not just in NYC. The DSA is running candidates all across the country, including Minneapolis and in Oregon.

Other Democrats have cozied up to Walsh, too. Including Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Seems worth noting.

"Death to America" should be an automatic expulsion from the country. https://t.co/tPFFzxpzKq — Micro2Macr0 (@Micro2Macr0) November 30, 2025

Yes, it should.

Idiots like Calla think they won't be raped and killed when America is destroyed https://t.co/zWUZ3SHl44 — Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) December 1, 2025

For a time, this writer believed that people like Walsh didn't realize what it meant to align themselves with radical Islamists. Now, she believes they do, and — frighteningly — they're fine with being raped and murdered for the cause, so long as the rest of us go first.

Soon Americans will realize that these liberals working for Shia Mamdani are connected to the the Shia regime of Iran. https://t.co/aKM3xKjKa0 — Iranian American 🇺🇸 (@IranLionness) December 1, 2025

Hopefully, it won't be too late.

Rich white girl of privilege who grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Really don't know how she is still walking free at this point. https://t.co/HG2Fq2l5yT — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 30, 2025

They're always rich and privileged, and usually White. Because they've been raised and educated to hate themselves and the country that made them rich and privileged.

While Walsh doesn't have a formal role in Mamdani's campaign, they're both part of the DSA, and Walsh has praised Mamdani's socialist policies and vision for New York. In a Substack, Walsh criticized Mamdani for not being aggressive enough on the issues of Gaza and Palestine.

Here's some of what Walsh wrote:

The blissful ignorance in response to Mamdani’s victory demonstrates a vast, abysmal void in revolutionary consciousness, organization, and leadership in the so-called United States. It speaks to our collective hunger for any supposed victory to grasp onto, no matter how illusory, a hunger to make ourselves feel like we have achieved something, anything, satiating our guilty selves with false hope. No matter how much he spits on the name of the Palestinian resistance, Mamdani obviously won because of the political ramifications of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The bar was incredibly low and his nominally pro-Palestine position was a breath of fresh air for an electorate reshaped by the Flood’s wide-reaching ripples. The Gaza Holocaust put the final nail in the coffin of a Democratic Party that was already on the brink of death.

So understand this: the person who chanted "Death to America" doesn't think Mamdani is radical enough.

Good luck, NYC.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

