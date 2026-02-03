VIP
Meet the Trans Leftist Running for Congress in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 12:30 PM
Deville For Congress

Not too terribly long ago, this writer's son rewatched the 1961 animated version of "101 Dalmatians," and this writer was reminded that things were better when Disney villains didn't have sympathetic backstories. Cruella Deville was meant to be a bad woman who wanted to kill puppies for a fur coat, and it should've stayed that way.

But thanks to the Cruella movie, she's seen as an anti-heroine, which inspired at least one Congressional candidate and "trans woman" to run for the House in Wisconsin, in the 8th Congressional district, which includes Green Bay and parts of Door County.

That's Katrina Deville, who is also a Satanist. He's running for office on a platform that includes allowing the "gender-affirming care" of minors.

"This is going out there for all of my Wisconsin people in the 8th Congressional district," he says. "If you don't know yet, I'm having my very first town hall tonight."

Deville continued, "I want to give them equal opportunity to come and ask questions, too...I am encouraging people to show up, I don't care which side of the aisle you're on."

Somehow, we doubt that.

Deville's campaign page features the trans and LGBTQ flags prominently at the top, and his platform includes fighting for "human rights," a single-payer healthcare system, affordable housing, and an FDR-style Public Works Administration.

He also wants to remove tax exempt status of churches and religious groups to fund "free childcare for all."

Yes, he is.

A shoe would be a better candidate.

The 8th Congressional district seat is currently held by Republican Tony Wied, who is facing four Democratic challengers: Deville, Rick Crosson, Benjamin Hable, and Mark Scheffler.

