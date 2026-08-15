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The GOP Midterm Convention Lottery Is Open and You Won't Want to Miss It

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 15, 2026 4:00 PM
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The GOP Midterm Convention Lottery Is Open and You Won't Want to Miss It
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

With the Republican Party midterm convention just under one month away, a promotion was announced where some lucky attendees will win unprecedented access.

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The ticket lottery for the September 9 and 10 midterm convention in Dallas, Texas is now open, and the event is expected to be the largest convention in a decade as more than 20,000 people will be in attendance.

GOP officials have announced that, starting today, individuals who sign up will have the chance to win special VIP front row tickets while others will be granted unprecedented access while at the event. All attendees will be able to visit Victory Plaza, where they can meet surprise special guests, enjoy food and drink, and celebrate America in a convention experience unlike any other.

Interested parties are able to request tickets beginning today for September 9, 10, or both days. Winners will be notified on September 4, and they will have 24 hours to claim their tickets should they win. If interested, the convention has announced that they are seeking 750 volunteers per day.

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Republicans say that the midterm convention will be a massive event that will expose the difference between the increasingly radical Democrat Party, and the common sense approach of the Republicans.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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