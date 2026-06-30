Sen. Bernie Moreno Says Congress Must Act in Wake of SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Ruling

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against President Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship. it was a blow to President Trump's immigration policy, and a disappointment for conservatives. But all hope is not lost. For starters, that President Trump got the issue before the Supreme Court, and that he had three Justices side with him is a big step in the right direction. It took conservatives years to get abortion overturned via the Dobbs decision.

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And Congress can act, as well. Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno is doing just that, calling on Congress to 'act now' to address the issue of birthright citizenship.

The Supreme Court ignored the 14th Amendment and handed a win to the CCP. Every foreign enemy of the United States will utilize this irresponsible decision to harm American citizens and interests at home.



Congress needs to act now. https://t.co/SL1dsqEhfa — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 30, 2026

Moreno has been calling for an end to birthright citizenship for years.

Not only do we need to end birthright citizenship, but we need to go much further than that if we want to finally stop the invasion and secure our border. pic.twitter.com/4Qz9IYkcFp — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 18, 2023

As Townhall reported recently, pregnant Chinese nationals are exploiting the birthright citizenship to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children before returning to China. This was never the intention of the 14th Amendment.

Spot on. The fact that SCOTUS can’t make this determination is absurd. Using a case of come Chinese dude in the 1800’s as your precedent is insane. Even SCOTUS should understand this. https://t.co/TPNIxZfRaT — Carl TheTruth Is Back (@SuckMyTweet17) June 30, 2026

We have literal cases now of people exploiting birthright citizenship. Congress must act to end this.

Senator Moreno is correct. Not only will the CCP continue to exploit the 14th Amendment, but Democrats will also use it to continue their open borders, pro-illegal immigration policy in perpetuity. This fight is far from over, however. Congress must now act quickly and decisively to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens, close this glaring loophole exploited by foreign nations and Democrats alike, and pass the comprehensive border security measures America desperately needs. The 14th Amendment was never meant to be a global invitation. With resolve and legislation, what the Court withheld can still be won through the elected representatives of the American people. The invasion stops when we choose to stop it.

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